Putin does not agree to peace because he believes he is winning the war - Kellogg
Kyiv • UNN
US President's Special Representative Keith Kellogg stated that Putin considers himself a winner in the war against Ukraine, and therefore does not agree to peace. Trump is annoyed by Putin, who provoked him.
Without a ceasefire, it is very difficult to achieve peace. The problem is that Putin believes he is winning, so he is not yet agreeing to peace. Trump initially prefers peace talks. I, however, prefer a ceasefire first, because once it stops, it's hard to restart it.
He noted that Trump is annoyed with Putin, as he thought his personal relationship with him would yield results.
Instead, Putin provoked him. Behind closed doors, President Trump is much angrier than in public.
