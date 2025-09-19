Putin does not agree to peace because he believes he is winning the war - Kellogg

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin believes that Russia is winning the war against Ukraine, and therefore is not yet agreeing to peace. This was stated by US President's special representative Keith Kellogg in an interview with The Telegraph, reports UNN.

Without a ceasefire, it is very difficult to achieve peace. The problem is that Putin believes he is winning, so he is not yet agreeing to peace. Trump initially prefers peace talks. I, however, prefer a ceasefire first, because once it stops, it's hard to restart it. - said Kellogg.

He noted that Trump is annoyed with Putin, as he thought his personal relationship with him would yield results.

Instead, Putin provoked him. Behind closed doors, President Trump is much angrier than in public. - Kellogg noted.

