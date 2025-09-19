Putin does not agree to peace because he believes he is winning the war - Kellogg

$41.250.05
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
04:30 PM • 3954 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
04:00 PM • 8752 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekends
Exclusive
12:05 PM • 19802 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming it
12:00 PM • 17289 views
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 24044 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyers
September 19, 08:43 AM • 35296 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 54282 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 18, 07:49 PM • 45760 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
September 18, 05:45 PM • 66342 views
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
Prosecutor killed in road accident in Zhytomyr: investigation launched
September 19, 07:55 AM
Prosecutor killed in road accident in Zhytomyr: police looking for witnesses
September 19, 08:27 AM
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debut
September 19, 10:18 AM
European Commission adopted 19th package of sanctions against Russia: to be announced today
September 19, 10:27 AM
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - Media
September 19, 10:57 AM
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the body
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming it
Exclusive
12:05 PM • 19802 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyers
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 24044 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 54282 views
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?
UNN Lite
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekends
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the body
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AI
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - Media
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debut
Putin does not agree to peace because he believes he is winning the war - Kellogg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164 views

US President's Special Representative Keith Kellogg stated that Putin considers himself a winner in the war against Ukraine, and therefore does not agree to peace. Trump is annoyed by Putin, who provoked him.

Putin does not agree to peace because he believes he is winning the war - Kellogg

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin believes that Russia is winning the war against Ukraine, and therefore is not yet agreeing to peace. This was stated by US President's special representative Keith Kellogg in an interview with The Telegraph, reports UNN.

Without a ceasefire, it is very difficult to achieve peace. The problem is that Putin believes he is winning, so he is not yet agreeing to peace. Trump initially prefers peace talks. I, however, prefer a ceasefire first, because once it stops, it's hard to restart it.

- said Kellogg.

He noted that Trump is annoyed with Putin, as he thought his personal relationship with him would yield results.

Instead, Putin provoked him. Behind closed doors, President Trump is much angrier than in public.

- Kellogg noted.

US President's special representative Keith Kellogg stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, if he conquers Ukraine, will not stop there. He will move on to attack NATO countries.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
The Daily Telegraph
Keith Kellogg
NATO
Donald Trump
Ukraine