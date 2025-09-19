US President's Special Representative Keith Kellogg stated that Ukraine will likely have to recognize the Russian occupation of part of its territory now, but will be able to reclaim it in the future. According to him, Ukraine should look at the situation in the long term. Kellogg said this in an interview with The Telegraph, as reported by UNN.

Details

Trump is not trading Ukrainian land. That is Zelenskyy's prerogative. No one else has the right to make such decisions. But let's be realistic: Donetsk region is 65% occupied. Luhansk region is 98% occupied. We must accept reality. De facto does not mean de jure. Let's go back to history again. We never recognized Soviet control over the Baltic states, although de facto they were part of the USSR. This was supported in accordance with the Welles doctrine. The same applies to this case - said Kellogg.

He added that Ukraine should look at the situation in the long term.

Sometimes the short-term reality does not match your goal. Perhaps now you have to recognize the occupied territory, but in the long term it can be returned. Play the long game - added Kellogg.

Recall

US President's Special Representative Keith Kellogg stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, if he conquers Ukraine, will not stop there. He will move on to attacking NATO countries.