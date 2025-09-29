$41.480.01
Vance stated that the US is considering Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine
Trump allowed Ukraine to launch long-range strikes on Russian territory - Kellogg
New opportunities and caution in plans: astro-forecast for all zodiac signs from September 29 to October 5
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall
Massive Russian attack on Ukraine lasted over 12 hours: we will retaliate - Zelenskyy
Vitamin D: why the body needs it and when doctors prescribe it
Russia not admitted to ICAO Council, six votes short
If Russia wants a blackout in Kyiv, it will get a blackout in Moscow - Zelenskyy
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watch
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
Vance stated that the US is considering Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 976 views

US Vice President J.D. Vance stated that the US is considering Ukraine's request to purchase long-range Tomahawk missiles. President Trump will make the final decision on authorizing the deal.

Vance stated that the US is considering Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine

US Vice President J.D. Vance stated on Sunday that the US is considering Ukraine's request to purchase long-range Tomahawk missiles to counter Russian occupiers, writes UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked the US to sell Tomahawks to European countries, which, in turn, would supply them to Ukraine. Vance said on Fox News Sunday that US President Donald Trump would make the "final decision" on whether to allow the deal.

"We are certainly considering a number of requests from the Europeans," Vance said.

Tomahawk missiles have a range of 2,500 km, which would make Moscow accessible to the Ukrainian arsenal if Ukraine receives them, the publication writes.

Trump had previously rejected Ukraine's requests to use long-range missiles, but is now frustrated by Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's refusal to reach a peace agreement, the publication notes.

Russia refuses negotiations with Ukraine and the US, but it "needs to wake up" - J.D. Vance28.09.25, 18:17 • 5702 views

US President's Special Representative for Ukraine Keith Kellogg stated that Trump has made it clear that Kyiv should now be able to strike deep into Russia, the publication notes.

"I think, reading what he (Trump) said and reading what Vice President Vance said... the answer is yes. Use the ability to strike deep. There are no sanctuaries," Kellogg said in an interview with Fox News later on Sunday.

Trump allowed Ukraine to launch long-range strikes on Russian territory - Kellogg29.09.25, 08:05 • 18335 views

Julia Shramko

