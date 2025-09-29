Vance stated that the US is considering Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine

US Vice President J.D. Vance stated on Sunday that the US is considering Ukraine's request to purchase long-range Tomahawk missiles to counter Russian occupiers, writes UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked the US to sell Tomahawks to European countries, which, in turn, would supply them to Ukraine. Vance said on Fox News Sunday that US President Donald Trump would make the "final decision" on whether to allow the deal.

"We are certainly considering a number of requests from the Europeans," Vance said.

Tomahawk missiles have a range of 2,500 km, which would make Moscow accessible to the Ukrainian arsenal if Ukraine receives them, the publication writes.

Trump had previously rejected Ukraine's requests to use long-range missiles, but is now frustrated by Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's refusal to reach a peace agreement, the publication notes.

US President's Special Representative for Ukraine Keith Kellogg stated that Trump has made it clear that Kyiv should now be able to strike deep into Russia, the publication notes.

"I think, reading what he (Trump) said and reading what Vice President Vance said... the answer is yes. Use the ability to strike deep. There are no sanctuaries," Kellogg said in an interview with Fox News later on Sunday.

