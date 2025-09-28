Russia refuses negotiations with Ukraine and the US, but it "needs to wake up" - J.D. Vance

US Vice President J.D. Vance stated that Russia has refused bilateral negotiations with Ukraine and even trilateral meetings with the participation of the United States, but emphasized that Moscow must "wake up" and recognize the reality on the ground. Vance made this statement on Fox News, writes UNN.

According to the Vice President, Russian troops continue to inflict heavy losses on Ukrainians and are themselves suffering significant losses without achieving strategic results.

Unfortunately, over the past couple of weeks, we have seen that the Russians have refused to hold any bilateral meetings with the Ukrainians. They have refused any trilateral meetings where the president or another member of the administration could meet with the Russians and Ukrainians.