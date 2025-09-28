Russia refuses negotiations with Ukraine and the US, but it "needs to wake up" - J.D. Vance
Kyiv • UNN
US Vice President J.D. Vance stated that Russia has refused bilateral and trilateral negotiations with Ukraine. He emphasized that Moscow must face the reality on the battlefield.
US Vice President J.D. Vance stated that Russia has refused bilateral negotiations with Ukraine and even trilateral meetings with the participation of the United States, but emphasized that Moscow must "wake up" and recognize the reality on the ground. Vance made this statement on Fox News, writes UNN.
Details
According to the Vice President, Russian troops continue to inflict heavy losses on Ukrainians and are themselves suffering significant losses without achieving strategic results.
Unfortunately, over the past couple of weeks, we have seen that the Russians have refused to hold any bilateral meetings with the Ukrainians. They have refused any trilateral meetings where the president or another member of the administration could meet with the Russians and Ukrainians.
He emphasized that the Trump administration has actively pursued peace from the very beginning, and the United States will continue to work in this direction, hoping that Russia will realize the reality on the battlefield.
