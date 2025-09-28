Zelenskyy announced a "mega-deal" with the US for $90 billion in arms supplies – Politico

$41.490.00
48.710.00
ukenru
Exclusive
September 28, 08:59 AM • 16254 views
New opportunities and caution in plans: astro-forecast for all zodiac signs from September 29 to October 5Photo
Exclusive
September 28, 08:33 AM • 27578 views
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall
September 28, 07:36 AM • 22299 views
Massive Russian attack on Ukraine lasted over 12 hours: we will retaliate - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 28, 06:00 AM • 25353 views
Vitamin D: why the body needs it and when doctors prescribe it
September 27, 04:24 PM • 51331 views
Russia not admitted to ICAO Council, six votes short
September 27, 03:30 PM • 66336 views
If Russia wants a blackout in Kyiv, it will get a blackout in Moscow - Zelenskyy
September 26, 02:33 PM • 84461 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 139105 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
September 26, 01:31 PM • 55392 views
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
September 26, 12:45 PM • 47830 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
0.8m/s
55%
758mm
Popular news
Medical facility building and kindergarten damaged in Kyiv attack - KlitschkoSeptember 28, 05:12 AM • 12181 views
Two people, including a 12-year-old girl, are known to have died as a result of the attack in the Solomianskyi district of the capital - MBASeptember 28, 05:33 AM • 11950 views
Enemy attack on Kyiv: 4 dead, 13 injured, residential buildings and kindergarten damagedSeptember 28, 07:24 AM • 11083 views
Massive Russian attack on Kyiv region: number of victims of missile strike increased to 31, including three childrenPhoto10:08 AM • 12690 views
Moldovan parliamentary elections declared valid – CEC01:05 PM • 10477 views
Publications
How to get a driver's license in Ukraine: algorithm of actionsSeptember 27, 06:00 AM • 46612 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 139101 views
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipesPhotoSeptember 26, 12:18 PM • 62697 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideoSeptember 26, 09:01 AM • 72704 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 73361 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
United States
Zaporizhzhia
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Video game maker EA close to $50 billion privatization deal - FTSeptember 27, 01:37 PM • 23603 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideoSeptember 26, 02:33 PM • 84458 views
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakersSeptember 26, 09:12 AM • 44785 views
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorcePhotoSeptember 26, 07:07 AM • 49415 views
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a weekSeptember 25, 10:47 AM • 51023 views
Actual
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Shahed-136
Kh-101
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Bild

Zelenskyy announced a "mega-deal" with the US for $90 billion in arms supplies – Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2000 views

President Zelenskyy announced active work on an agreement with the United States regarding the purchase of weapons worth $90 billion. Ukrainian delegations will visit the US for technical negotiations and discussions on drone production.

Zelenskyy announced a "mega-deal" with the US for $90 billion in arms supplies – Politico

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced active work on a large-scale agreement to purchase weapons from the United States. According to media reports, the value of the arms package could reach $90 billion. This is reported by Politico, writes UNN.

Details

At a press briefing in Kyiv, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine had provided the US with detailed specifications of its military needs, including requests for long-range weapon systems.

We discussed and agreed on the main points with the US President. Now we are moving on to practical implementation

he noted.

According to media reports, the value of the discussed package is estimated at $90 billion.

Zelenskyy discussed support for Ukraine and the PURL program with NATO Secretary General after another Russian attack28.09.25, 16:52 • 972 views

The President also announced that Ukrainian delegations would visit the US later this month or in early October for technical negotiations on arms supplies and a separate agreement on drone production, which could significantly strengthen the country's defense capabilities.

Everyone understands that Ukraine has not lost the war - Zelenskyy27.09.25, 21:09 • 4468 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv