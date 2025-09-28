Zelenskyy announced a "mega-deal" with the US for $90 billion in arms supplies – Politico

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced active work on a large-scale agreement to purchase weapons from the United States. According to media reports, the value of the arms package could reach $90 billion. This is reported by Politico, writes UNN.

Details

At a press briefing in Kyiv, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine had provided the US with detailed specifications of its military needs, including requests for long-range weapon systems.

We discussed and agreed on the main points with the US President. Now we are moving on to practical implementation he noted.

According to media reports, the value of the discussed package is estimated at $90 billion.

The President also announced that Ukrainian delegations would visit the US later this month or in early October for technical negotiations on arms supplies and a separate agreement on drone production, which could significantly strengthen the country's defense capabilities.

