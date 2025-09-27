$41.490.00
Russia not admitted to ICAO Council, six votes short
03:30 PM • 15783 views
If Russia wants a blackout in Kyiv, it will get a blackout in Moscow - Zelenskyy
September 26, 02:33 PM • 57032 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watch
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 104599 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
September 26, 01:31 PM • 43813 views
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right now
September 26, 12:45 PM • 41070 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – Telegraph
Exclusive
September 26, 09:46 AM • 37532 views
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Exclusive
September 26, 09:25 AM • 26767 views
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
September 26, 09:01 AM • 54732 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South Korea
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 56246 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain health
Everyone understands that Ukraine has not lost the war - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 878 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine has not lost the war because Russia has not achieved its goals. Partners understand that the entire territory of Ukraine means a just peace.

Everyone understands that Ukraine has not lost the war - Zelenskyy

Ukraine has not lost the war, as the Russian Federation has not achieved its goals of destroying our state, and partners understand this. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a briefing, writes UNN.

It is important that everyone understands that our entire territory is about a just peace. I am sure that in the end it will be so.

- Zelenskyy said.

Russians have practically not conquered any territory, but have spent millions on bombs and missiles - Trump25.09.25, 19:41 • 2906 views

The President also added that everyone understands that Ukraine has not lost the war, because Russia has not achieved its goals of destroying our state.

Everyone understands that Ukraine has not lost the war. We are winning because the Russian Federation has not achieved its goals of destroying Ukraine.

- Zelenskyy added.

Addition

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is talking to the United States about specific things that can stop this war, noting that it is important that what the parties agree on is implemented.

Zelenskyy heard reports from the Foreign Intelligence Service and the Main Intelligence Directorate, as a result of which he announced that Ukraine had "outlined new tasks".

Pavlo Zinchenko

