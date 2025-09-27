Everyone understands that Ukraine has not lost the war - Zelenskyy

Ukraine has not lost the war, as the Russian Federation has not achieved its goals of destroying our state, and partners understand this. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a briefing, writes UNN.

It is important that everyone understands that our entire territory is about a just peace. I am sure that in the end it will be so. - Zelenskyy said.

Russians have practically not conquered any territory, but have spent millions on bombs and missiles - Trump

The President also added that everyone understands that Ukraine has not lost the war, because Russia has not achieved its goals of destroying our state.

Everyone understands that Ukraine has not lost the war. We are winning because the Russian Federation has not achieved its goals of destroying Ukraine. - Zelenskyy added.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is talking to the United States about specific things that can stop this war, noting that it is important that what the parties agree on is implemented.

Zelenskyy heard reports from the Foreign Intelligence Service and the Main Intelligence Directorate, as a result of which he announced that Ukraine had "outlined new tasks".