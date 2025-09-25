Russians have practically not conquered any territory, but have spent millions on bombs and missiles - Trump

US President Donald Trump stated that Russians have not captured any territory in the war against Ukraine. At the same time, they spent millions on bombs and missiles, the White House chief said during a joint press conference with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, UNN reports.

I'm not calling anyone a "paper tiger," but Russia has spent millions and millions of dollars on bombs, missiles, ammunition, and lives. Their lives. And they've gained virtually no territory. I think it's time to stop. I really do. - Trump said.

The White House chief added that he was very disappointed in Putin. He added that Russian invaders had lost about a million soldiers.

I am very disappointed in Putin. And he fought hard, fought long, and they lost millions, about a million soldiers. And you know, after all this heavy bombing over the last two weeks, they've gained almost no territory. Just think about it. They've gained almost no territory. - Trump summarized.

Reminder

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that during a meeting with US leader Donald Trump, he received support for the possibility of striking Russian targets in response to attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.