Trump's invitation to Moscow remains valid - Peskov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1064 views

The invitation for US President Donald Trump to visit Moscow remains in effect, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Putin is ready to meet with Trump, and the decision on the visit depends on the American leader.

Trump's invitation to Moscow remains valid - Peskov

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that US President Donald Trump's invitation to visit Moscow remains valid. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

Putin's invitation to Trump to come to the Russian capital remains valid, and according to Peskov, everything else depends on the American leader's decision.

"This is a valid invitation. Putin is ready and will be happy to meet with President Trump," he said.

- said Peskov.

Recall

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian dictator invited Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Moscow for negotiations. According to him, the terms of the end of the conflict in Ukraine cannot be predicted, but there is "light at the end of the tunnel". 

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine