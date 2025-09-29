Trump allowed Ukraine to launch long-range strikes on Russian territory - Kellogg
Kyiv • UNN
US President Donald Trump, according to Special Envoy for Ukraine Kurt Kellogg, has authorized Ukraine to carry out long-range strikes on Russian territory. This is reported by UNN with reference to a post by White House senior correspondent and Fox News anchor Jacqui Heinrich.
You mean that the President's position is that Ukraine can carry out long-range strikes on Russia, that this has been authorized by the President?
I think, having read what he said, and what Vice President Vance said, and Secretary Rubio, the answer is yes. Use the ability to penetrate deep. There are no such things as sanctuaries
At the same time, a number of reports in international media indicate that there were control and approval mechanisms in the Pentagon that sometimes restrained the use of certain types of long-range weapons against targets in the Russian Federation.
In particular, Reuters and other publications reported on a practice where the defense department established additional preliminary procedures for approving strikes using American long-range systems.
Earlier, administration spokespersons gave conflicting signals regarding the scope and conditions under which the US allows or restricts the use of certain weapons.
Recall
According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine has submitted all its requests for arms transfers to United States President Donald Trump. All of this is part of a $90 billion deal.
He also stated his readiness for separate agreements on long-range weapons.