Trump allowed Ukraine to launch long-range strikes on Russian territory - Kellogg

US President Donald Trump, according to Special Envoy for Ukraine Kurt Kellogg, has authorized Ukraine to carry out long-range strikes on Russian territory. This is reported by UNN with reference to a post by White House senior correspondent and Fox News anchor Jacqui Heinrich.

You mean that the President's position is that Ukraine can carry out long-range strikes on Russia, that this has been authorized by the President?

I think, having read what he said, and what Vice President Vance said, and Secretary Rubio, the answer is yes. Use the ability to penetrate deep. There are no such things as sanctuaries