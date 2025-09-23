Umerov and Zelenskyy discussed drone program and arms procurement for Ukraine with Trump's representatives

The Ukrainian delegation, led by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, held talks with the US President's Special Representative, General Keith Kellogg, on the eve of the UN General Assembly. The main topics of discussion were the supply of American weapons, drone programs, and security guarantees for the Ukrainian sky. This was reported by NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov on his Facebook page, writes UNN.

The delegation of Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, which includes NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov, is in New York before the start of the UN General Assembly. The delegation met with the US President's Special Representative, General Keith Kellogg.

According to Umerov, during the negotiations, the main attention was paid to issues of armaments and security.

The focus is on weapons and security. We discussed agreements on the purchase of American weapons and joint drone programs that will strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities. - Umerov wrote on Facebook.

The parties discussed agreements on the purchase of American weapons, as well as joint drone programs that are intended to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities. Separately, the topic of security guarantees and protection of Ukrainian airspace was raised. Umerov emphasized that partnership with the United States is critically important for strengthening Ukrainian air defense and scaling up weapons production.

The NSDC Secretary expressed gratitude to the United States for its continued support and emphasized the role of President Donald Trump's efforts in promoting an end to the war and protecting the lives of Ukrainians.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the US President's Special Representative, General Keith Kellogg. During the talks, the parties focused on discussing the current situation at the front and outlined further steps in strengthening cooperation between Kyiv and Washington.

