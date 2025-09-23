$41.380.13
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

751mm
Umerov and Zelenskyy discussed drone program and arms procurement for Ukraine with Trump's representatives

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1026 views

The Ukrainian delegation, led by the President of Ukraine, held talks with US President's Special Representative Keith Kellogg. They discussed the supply of American weapons, drone programs, and security guarantees for Ukraine's skies.

Umerov and Zelenskyy discussed drone program and arms procurement for Ukraine with Trump's representatives

The Ukrainian delegation, led by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, held talks with the US President's Special Representative, General Keith Kellogg, on the eve of the UN General Assembly. The main topics of discussion were the supply of American weapons, drone programs, and security guarantees for the Ukrainian sky. This was reported by NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov on his Facebook page, writes UNN.

Details

The delegation of Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, which includes NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov, is in New York before the start of the UN General Assembly. The delegation met with the US President's Special Representative, General Keith Kellogg. 

"Russia's turn": NSDC Secretary on further steps in negotiations19.09.25, 14:32 • 3916 views

According to Umerov, during the negotiations, the main attention was paid to issues of armaments and security.

The focus is on weapons and security. We discussed agreements on the purchase of American weapons and joint drone programs that will strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities.

- Umerov wrote on Facebook.

The parties discussed agreements on the purchase of American weapons, as well as joint drone programs that are intended to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities. Separately, the topic of security guarantees and protection of Ukrainian airspace was raised. Umerov emphasized that partnership with the United States is critically important for strengthening Ukrainian air defense and scaling up weapons production.

The NSDC Secretary expressed gratitude to the United States for its continued support and emphasized the role of President Donald Trump's efforts in promoting an end to the war and protecting the lives of Ukrainians.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the US President's Special Representative, General Keith Kellogg. During the talks, the parties focused on discussing the current situation at the front and outlined further steps in strengthening cooperation between Kyiv and Washington.

Umerov: Russia is preparing to increase the number of attacks on Ukraine to a thousand per day19.09.25, 14:25 • 8151 view

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
United Nations General Assembly
Keith Kellogg
Rustem Umerov
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Donald Trump
New York City
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle