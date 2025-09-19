"Russia's turn": NSDC Secretary on further steps in negotiations

$41.250.05
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 250 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyers
10:27 AM • 8754 views
European Commission adopted 19th package of sanctions against Russia: to be announced today
08:43 AM • 22723 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Exclusive
06:26 AM • 38525 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 18, 07:49 PM • 40568 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
September 18, 05:45 PM • 62732 views
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
September 18, 12:49 PM • 43320 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
September 18, 10:41 AM • 51344 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 76070 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
September 18, 09:29 AM • 29336 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
Publications
Exclusives
"Putin's theory of victory": Russian command confirms belief in success in war of attrition - ISW
SOF confirmed the destruction of the Russian Marine Corps logistics hub in the Kursk region: video shown
Explosion occurred in Chernihiv amid an air raid alert
Prosecutor killed in road accident in Zhytomyr: investigation launched
Prosecutor killed in road accident in Zhytomyr: police looking for witnesses
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 274 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
Exclusive
06:26 AM • 38557 views
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 76086 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own front
Serhiy Marchenko
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Ivan Fedorov
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Washington, D.C.
Donetsk Oblast
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - Media
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debut
Must-have sweaters for the autumn-winter 2025 wardrobe: Andre Tan advises
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creation
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to Europe
SWIFT
YouTube
ChatGPT
Financial Times
The Washington Post

"Russia's turn": NSDC Secretary on further steps in negotiations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov stated that Ukraine needs security guarantees, strong Armed Forces, and the support of allies. He emphasized that Ukraine has fulfilled its part of the agreement with the US and Europe, and now it is Russia's turn to take concrete steps for a settlement.

"Russia's turn": NSDC Secretary on further steps in negotiations

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov emphasized that Ukraine needs security guarantees, strong Ukrainian armed forces, and the support of allies, and for its part, it has fulfilled its part of the agreement with the United States and Europe. Now it is Russia's turn to take concrete steps towards a settlement. He said this in an interview with CNN, reports UNN.

Details

When asked whether Trump seeks to use all American leverage on Russia, or perhaps he "is somewhat giving up and leaving it to all of you and Europe," Umerov replied that the ball is currently in Russia's court and it is the authorities of the aggressor country that must take certain steps.

Ukraine has stated that it needs guarantees, it needs strong Ukrainian armed forces, it needs a coalition ready to stand by, it needs US support, and I think at this stage we have fulfilled our part of the agreement with the US and European allies. I think it's Russia's turn now.

- Umerov said.

Umerov: prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine continues, but key negotiations will take place after meetings in Washington19.09.25, 13:47 • 980 views

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
"Coalition of the Willing"
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
Ukraine