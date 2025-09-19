"Russia's turn": NSDC Secretary on further steps in negotiations

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov emphasized that Ukraine needs security guarantees, strong Ukrainian armed forces, and the support of allies, and for its part, it has fulfilled its part of the agreement with the United States and Europe. Now it is Russia's turn to take concrete steps towards a settlement. He said this in an interview with CNN, reports UNN.

Details

When asked whether Trump seeks to use all American leverage on Russia, or perhaps he "is somewhat giving up and leaving it to all of you and Europe," Umerov replied that the ball is currently in Russia's court and it is the authorities of the aggressor country that must take certain steps.

Ukraine has stated that it needs guarantees, it needs strong Ukrainian armed forces, it needs a coalition ready to stand by, it needs US support, and I think at this stage we have fulfilled our part of the agreement with the US and European allies. I think it's Russia's turn now. - Umerov said.

