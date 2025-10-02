Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that Moscow allegedly expressed its readiness to join NATO in 1954 and 2000, but was rejected. According to him, then-US President Bill Clinton initially acknowledged such a possibility, but later "changed his mind" after consulting with colleagues, UNN reports, citing the Russian president's statement.

Our country, trying to eliminate the grounds for bloc confrontation, to create a common security space, twice announced its readiness to join NATO. The first time was in 1954, and the second time was during US President Clinton's visit to Moscow in 2000, and we were practically rejected, and from the threshold... Our Western colleagues are not ready to abandon the captivity of geopolitical and historical stereotypes. I spoke personally with Clinton, and he told me that it was possible. And then in the evening he says: "I consulted with my people and... well, it's unrealistic." - said Putin.

Earlier, UNN reported that US Special Envoy Keith Kellogg stated that Putin realizes the impossibility of winning the war. He also supported tougher actions against Russian aircraft and drones violating NATO airspace, citing Turkey as an example.