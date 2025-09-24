Zelenskyy and Baerbock discussed Ukraine's priorities and the initiative to condemn the abduction and deportation of children

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed Ukraine's priorities with the President of the UN General Assembly, Annalena Baerbock, including attention to the situation in the occupied territories, support for the resolution on human rights, and the initiative to condemn the abduction and deportation of children. This was reported by UNN with reference to Zelenskyy's Telegram channel.

Held a meeting with Annalena Baerbock, President of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly. I thank Annalena Baerbock for the conversation and clear support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. - he wrote on his Telegram after their meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

According to Zelenskyy, they discussed Ukraine's key priorities for this session: the General Assembly's attention to the situation in the occupied territories, and support for the updated draft resolution on the human rights situation in the occupied territories.

"And also - our work with partners on initiating and promoting a draft resolution condemning the abduction and deportation of children," the President of Ukraine summarized.

Recall

On Monday, September 22, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in New York with the First Lady and his team to participate in the UN General Assembly, the Summit of the Coalition for the Return of Children, and the Crimea Platform.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. They discussed achieving a just peace, trade and economic cooperation, and the participation of Kazakh companies in the reconstruction of Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in New York with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva to discuss economic support and the use of frozen Russian assets. The parties also discussed a new IMF program to enhance the resilience of the Ukrainian economy and Russia's violation of NATO airspace.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, discussing peace, religious freedom, and the future of the Ukrainian church. Zelenskyy informed him about the protection of religious freedom, cooperation with American partners, and invited the Patriarch to visit Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US President's Special Representative General Keith Kellogg, discussing the situation at the front and the results of the counteroffensive near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk. They also touched upon the development of cooperation between Ukraine and the US, including agreements on drones and the purchase of American weapons.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter, discussing diplomatic work to achieve peace and Switzerland's readiness to host a meeting of leaders with Russia. The parties also noted the expansion of Russian aggression and discussed a cultural project and food security.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US President Donald Trump. During the meeting with the President of Ukraine, the American leader emphasized the importance of the Ukrainian people's struggle against Russian aggression and called the head of state a brave man who continues to put up "hellish resistance."

On Tuesday, September 23, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Prince Alois of Liechtenstein the continuation of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and threats from Russia.

