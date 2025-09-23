Ukraine to present resolution condemning abduction and deportation of children this year - Zelenskyy

In 2025, Ukraine will present a resolution condemning the abduction and deportation of children, and establishing a mechanism for tracking Ukrainian children to collect all data on their movement to Russia. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his speech at a meeting of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, UNN reports.

Thousands of our children are victims of Russia's double crime. Russia first abducted and deported them. And now it is trying to take everything they have inside: their culture, character, their connection with family, and their identity (...) Thanks to our Bring Kids Back UA initiative and the support of partners, 1625 children have already been returned to Ukraine. Each return is a success, a child saved. But also a challenge, because the child must be reintegrated and protected from the trauma they have gone through. - said Zelenskyy.

He noted that Ukraine is launching a mechanism for tracking Ukrainian children to collect all data on their movement to Russia.

Russia is hiding the truth, so this work is key. This means funding, searching, verifying information, and working to ensure that those responsible are held accountable. - added Zelenskyy.

In addition, Ukraine will present a resolution condemning the abduction and deportation of children.

And this year we will present a resolution condemning the abduction and deportation of children. Forcibly taking children from one state and attempting to re-educate them for the benefit of another state is an obvious crime. The UN must once again clearly state this. Criminals must be punished. - noted the President.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy took part in the opening of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly. According to him, Ukraine's voice will sound particularly strong in the UN these days – for the return of children, security guarantees, and increased pressure on Russia.