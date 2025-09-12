$41.310.10
05:47 PM
New Patriots for Ukraine and details of Russia's attack on Poland: what Shmyhal discussed with Kellogg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 578 views

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal met with US President's Special Representative General Keith Kellogg in Kyiv. They discussed the results of the "Ramstein" meeting, the acquisition of Patriot systems, and details of the Russian strike on Poland.

New Patriots for Ukraine and details of Russia's attack on Poland: what Shmyhal discussed with Kellogg

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal met with the special representative of US President Donald Trump, General Keith Kellogg. During this meeting, the head of the defense department told the general about the results of the "Ramstein" meeting and reported new details of the Russian strike on Poland, writes UNN with reference to Shmyhal's post on Telegram.

I was glad to meet with US President's Special Representative General Keith Kellogg in Kyiv. I expressed gratitude for the powerful assistance from the US to Ukraine. I informed General Kellogg about the results of the "Ramstein" meeting this week, during which we received strong signals of support 

- Shmyhal reported.

Shmyhal and Kellogg also discussed the possibility of the Ukrainian Defense Forces receiving new Patriot systems and ammunition for them.

The Ukrainian side also provided the American delegation with data on the situation on the battlefield, as well as details of the Russian provocation against Poland.

With such actions, Russia is testing NATO's reaction, so the allies' response must be coordinated and decisive 

- the Minister of Defense noted.

Shmyhal also called for increased sanctions pressure on the aggressor.

Addition

On the sidelines of the international exhibition DSEI, Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal met with representatives of the Swedish company Saab. The parties agreed to continue cooperation to strengthen the capabilities of the Defense Forces in the field of situational awareness in the airspace.

Shmyhal reported that land has been allocated in a safe region in Ukraine where a new Rheinmetall shell manufacturing plant will be built for the needs of the Defense Forces.

