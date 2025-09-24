Ukrainian team to arrive in US on September 30 for arms production talks - Stefanishyna

The Ukrainian delegation is expected to arrive in the United States on September 30 for negotiations on the legal part of the agreement on joint arms production. This was announced during a telethon by Ukraine's Ambassador to the US, Oksana Stefanyshyna, UNN reports.

Details

We hope that on September 30, the Ukrainian team will arrive for negotiations on the legal part of the agreement. - she said.

Stefanyshyna confirmed that the issue of military cooperation was discussed at the meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and White House chief Donald Trump.

Yes, it was discussed. In quite some detail. Our president raised this issue - there was a very lively reaction from the US president: he continuously admired Ukrainian innovativeness and capabilities for several minutes and gave positive signals. - Stefanyshyna confirmed.

She also expressed the opinion that the US is interested in various types of unmanned systems.

By the way, this was one of the questions from the US president. President Zelenskyy said that it is about different types of drones, depending on the needs of the US government. - added the ambassador.

Addition

The Ukrainian delegation, led by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, held talks with US President's Special Representative General Keith Kellogg on the eve of the UN General Assembly. The main topics of discussion were the supply of American weapons, drone programs, and guarantees for the security of Ukrainian skies.