Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
11:17 AM • 5050 views
Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all detailsVideo
11:04 AM • 11757 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges
Exclusive
10:07 AM • 10752 views
Trump spoke for the first time about Ukraine's return to 1991 borders: expert commented on the change in US president's rhetoric
Exclusive
08:38 AM • 19494 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 15053 views
Dangerous precedent: The Supreme Court confirmed that the rights of bank shareholders are not protected
06:56 AM • 16589 views
UN Secretary-General: over 14,000 civilians killed in Ukraine, hundreds of children – it's time to stop this
September 24, 06:43 AM • 14382 views
100 TB of data and Aksyonov's correspondence: intelligence repeatedly hacked the servers of the occupation authorities in Crimea
September 23, 07:19 PM • 26819 views
Ukraine can win the war and regain all territories with the support of the EU and NATO - Trump
September 23, 06:09 PM • 44868 views
Trump said NATO should shoot down Russian planes in case of invasion
Ukrainian team to arrive in US on September 30 for arms production talks - Stefanishyna

Kyiv • UNN

 • 336 views

The Ukrainian delegation will arrive in the US on September 30 for talks on the legal part of the agreement on joint arms production. The issue of military cooperation was discussed at the meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and White House chief Donald Trump.

Ukrainian team to arrive in US on September 30 for arms production talks - Stefanishyna

The Ukrainian delegation is expected to arrive in the United States on September 30 for negotiations on the legal part of the agreement on joint arms production. This was announced during a telethon by Ukraine's Ambassador to the US, Oksana Stefanyshyna, UNN reports.

Details

We hope that on September 30, the Ukrainian team will arrive for negotiations on the legal part of the agreement.

- she said.

Stefanyshyna confirmed that the issue of military cooperation was discussed at the meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and White House chief Donald Trump.

Yes, it was discussed. In quite some detail. Our president raised this issue - there was a very lively reaction from the US president: he continuously admired Ukrainian innovativeness and capabilities for several minutes and gave positive signals.

- Stefanyshyna confirmed.

She also expressed the opinion that the US is interested in various types of unmanned systems.

By the way, this was one of the questions from the US president. President Zelenskyy said that it is about different types of drones, depending on the needs of the US government.

- added the ambassador.

Addition

The Ukrainian delegation, led by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, held talks with US President's Special Representative General Keith Kellogg on the eve of the UN General Assembly. The main topics of discussion were the supply of American weapons, drone programs, and guarantees for the security of Ukrainian skies.

Pavlo Zinchenko

