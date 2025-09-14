$41.310.10
If China cut off its aid to Russia, the war would have already ended - Kellogg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

US President's Special Representative Keith Kellogg stated that the war against Ukraine would end if China stopped aiding Russia. He also noted that if Russia were truly achieving real successes, "they would not be bringing thousands of North Korean soldiers to the territory of the Russian Federation."

If China cut off its aid to Russia, the war would have already ended - Kellogg

If China stopped its aid to Russia, the war against Ukraine would end tomorrow. This was stated by US President's special representative Keith Kellogg during the 21st annual meeting of the Yalta European Strategy (YES), reports UNN.

Details

"Russia is a junior partner, not a senior one to the Chinese. I think if China cut off its aid to Russia, this war would end tomorrow. Russia would not be able to do this without Chinese support," Kellogg said.

He also noted that there is still North Korea, which helps the Russian Federation.

If Russia were truly achieving real success, were in a good position, they would not be bringing thousands of North Korean soldiers to the territory of the Russian Federation (to fight against Ukraine - ed.)

- Kellogg said.

Supplement

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte warned that Russia, together with China and Iran, are expanding military cooperation to an unprecedented level and are preparing for a "long-term confrontation." He called on allies to be ready for a prolonged threat that extends far beyond the current war in Ukraine.

Putin changed war strategy after visit to China - The Times09.09.25, 09:19 • 5715 views

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
Keith Kellogg
Mark Rutte
NATO
North Korea
China
Ukraine
Iran