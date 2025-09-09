Putin changed war strategy after visit to China - The Times

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, after returning from China, began a new stage of the war against Ukraine. It was then that the Cabinet of Ministers building in Kyiv was attacked, UNN reports with reference to The Times.

Details

Putin's confidence was boosted after talks with Xi Jinping in Beijing, where cooperation between the countries was discussed. Confirmation of such support was one of the largest air attacks on the Ukrainian capital since the beginning of the war.

As a result of the strikes, a government building was damaged - for the first time in more than three years of full-scale invasion. Hardliners in Moscow have long called on the Kremlin to strike at Ukraine's "decision-making centers," and Putin warned in November that they could become targets for Russian missiles, the report says.

Recall

On the night of September 7, Russia for the first time since the beginning of the war attacked the building of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, as a result of which a fire broke out.

It is also reported that the strike was carried out by an Iskander missile.

The Iskander missile that hit the Cabinet of Ministers contained over 30 foreign parts