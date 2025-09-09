$41.220.13
The Iskander missile that hit the Cabinet of Ministers contained over 30 foreign parts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 888 views

The Iskander missile, which Russia used to attack the building of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, contained over 30 foreign parts. Among them were components manufactured in the USA, Japan, Great Britain, and Switzerland.

The Iskander missile that hit the Cabinet of Ministers contained over 30 foreign parts

The "Iskander" missile, which Russia used to attack the building of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, contained more than 30 foreign components, including American, British, and Japanese production. This is reported by UNN with reference to a post on the Facebook social network by the Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions Policy Vladyslav Vlasiuk.

Indeed, the Government building was hit by an Iskander 9M727 (cruise missile), or rather, part of it. Fuel was burning. The warhead did not detonate, presumably due to the missile being damaged. All precise answers will be available

- the post says.

As Vladyslav Vlasiuk reported, a similar examined "Iskander" contains:

35 American-made components,

  • 1 – Japanese,
    • 1 – British,
      • 1 – Swiss,
        • 5 – Belarusian,
          • 57 – Russian.

            Among the foreign manufacturers are Texas Instruments, Analog Devices, and Altera (USA), College Electronics Ltd (Great Britain), Fujitsu (Japan), Traco Power (Switzerland), JSC "Integral" (Belarus), JSC "Mikron", JSC "Production Association "Strela", JSC "Angstrem", JSC "Research and Design Bureau "Exciton", "Karachevsky Plant "Elektrodetal" (RF).

            "Compared to missiles from previous years, there are fewer components from Europe and the USA, and more from Russia and Belarus. All information has been provided to partners for sanction response," Vlasiuk wrote.

            Recall

            On the night of September 7, Russia attacked the building of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine for the first time since the beginning of the war, resulting in a fire. The hit on the government building on the night of September 7 was confirmed by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. Amidst the massive attack by Russian troops on Ukraine, the government official called on partners to strengthen sanctions against Russian oil and gas and introduce new restrictions against the Kremlin's military machine.

            The strike was carried out by an Iskander missile. This was reported by the Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak during a conversation with the United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

            Putin knows exactly what he's doing: Maternova showed missile fragments that Russians used to hit the Cabinet of Ministers building08.09.25, 15:32 • 2610 views

            Vita Zelenetska

