Putin knows exactly what he's doing: Maternova showed missile fragments that Russians used to hit the Cabinet of Ministers building

EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Maternova visited the Cabinet of Ministers building, which was hit by a Russian Iskander-K missile. She wrote about this on Facebook, according to UNN.

Details

This morning I visited the Cabinet of Ministers in Kyiv. This is a place I often visit for meetings with many government members. Today's visit was different. Together with Prime Minister Svyrydenko and Ministers Sybiha and Klymenko, the diplomatic corps inspected what remained of several floors of a key government building. A thick smell of smoke still hung in the air. I saw it with my own eyes: Putin knows exactly what he is doing. The Iskander ballistic missile that hit the Cabinet of Ministers was aimed precisely there - at the heart of the Ukrainian government. We were shown significant fragments of the missile itself. As well as many fragments from cluster munitions embedded in the Iskander - Maternova wrote.

She emphasized that the most terrifying thing was to climb to the sloping roof, where a "huge hole left by a direct hit was clearly visible."

Only because the missile did not fully explode, the entire building was not destroyed. And thanks to the swift actions of Ukraine's amazing rescue services – true heroes – the fire was localized to three floors before it engulfed the rest of the building. - Maternova added.

According to her, Putin deliberately targets vital objects of the country - its government, energy, people, adding that now is the time for allies to step up, significantly increase pressure on Russia and provide Ukraine with what it needs to protect its airspace.

Recall

The building of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine was hit on September 7 not by a Shahed-type drone, but by a 9M727 cruise missile of the Iskander operational-tactical complex.