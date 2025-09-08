$41.220.13
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
12:30 PM • 20870 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
12:23 PM • 16181 views
Strike on Cabinet building on September 7: Russians used "Iskander", not "Shahed"
Exclusive
12:10 PM • 14400 views
Deficit in Ukrainian pharmacies: one of the most popular drugs disappeared from sale, what happened and when to expect its return
Exclusive
09:57 AM • 18062 views
The Cyber Corps of the HUR blocked fuel cards in Russia and “crashed” dozens of enemy online resourcesPhoto
Exclusive
08:37 AM • 21906 views
Hryvnia on steroids: why September is traditionally a month of currency optimism and what to expect in the currency market
September 8, 06:26 AM • 23998 views
Russia and Belarus may attack NATO as part of the Zapad-2025 exercises: the Suwałki Corridor is under threat
September 8, 12:43 AM • 28131 views
On Monday, European leaders will arrive in the US to discuss an agreement on Ukraine - Trump
September 7, 04:45 PM • 40458 views
Trump ready for new stage of sanctions against Russia - Reuters
September 7, 05:47 AM • 62157 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)Photo
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 134296 views
Putin knows exactly what he's doing: Maternova showed missile fragments that Russians used to hit the Cabinet of Ministers building

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Maternova visited the Cabinet of Ministers building after the Russian Iskander-K missile strike. She saw significant missile fragments and the consequences of the hit.

Putin knows exactly what he's doing: Maternova showed missile fragments that Russians used to hit the Cabinet of Ministers building

EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Maternova visited the Cabinet of Ministers building, which was hit by a Russian Iskander-K missile. She wrote about this on Facebook, according to UNN.

Details

This morning I visited the Cabinet of Ministers in Kyiv. This is a place I often visit for meetings with many government members. Today's visit was different. Together with Prime Minister Svyrydenko and Ministers Sybiha and Klymenko, the diplomatic corps inspected what remained of several floors of a key government building. A thick smell of smoke still hung in the air. I saw it with my own eyes: Putin knows exactly what he is doing. The Iskander ballistic missile that hit the Cabinet of Ministers was aimed precisely there - at the heart of the Ukrainian government. We were shown significant fragments of the missile itself. As well as many fragments from cluster munitions embedded in the Iskander

- Maternova wrote.

She emphasized that the most terrifying thing was to climb to the sloping roof, where a "huge hole left by a direct hit was clearly visible."

Only because the missile did not fully explode, the entire building was not destroyed. And thanks to the swift actions of Ukraine's amazing rescue services – true heroes – the fire was localized to three floors before it engulfed the rest of the building.

- Maternova added.

According to her, Putin deliberately targets vital objects of the country - its government, energy, people, adding that now is the time for allies to step up, significantly increase pressure on Russia and provide Ukraine with what it needs to protect its airspace.

Recall

The building of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine was hit on September 7 not by a Shahed-type drone, but by a 9M727 cruise missile of the Iskander operational-tactical complex.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Electricity
Vladimir Putin
9K720 Iskander
Ukraine
Kyiv