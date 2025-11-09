US President Donald Trump has nominated John Cole, Deputy Special Representative for Ukraine Affairs Keith Kellogg, for the post of envoy to Belarus. The head of the White House announced this on the social network Truth Social, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, Cole has already "successfully secured the release of 100 hostages and is working to free 50 more."

I am pleased to announce that John Cole, known as one of our country's most distinguished lawyers, whose victories include the first major victory in a case against the tobacco industry, has been nominated as the US Special Envoy to Belarus. - Trump wrote.

He also thanked in advance "the esteemed President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenka," for considering the release of these hostages.

Recall

Recently, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenka has become very talkative in the media, showing how kind he is to the Ukrainian people, but he should not forget that it was from the territory of Belarus that Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began.

US lifts some sanctions on Belarusian airline Belavia – BBC