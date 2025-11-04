US lifts some sanctions on Belarusian airline Belavia – BBC

The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the US Department of the Treasury announced the removal of several items related to the state airline Belavia from the sanctions list. The restrictions had been in effect since December 2021. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

The decision was a continuation of political agreements following the meeting between US President Donald Trump's special envoy, John Cole, and Alexander Lukashenka on September 11. According to the BBC, this step was a response to Minsk's release of a group of political prisoners.

OFAC also issued a special license that allows transactions related to three Belarusian government aircraft. The document specifies that the easing applies even to cases where these aircraft are used by Lukashenka or the company "Slavkaliy," which remain under US sanctions.

