US lifts some sanctions on Belarusian airline Belavia – BBC

03:06 PM • 6584 views
Surveillance of the Prosecutor General's Office: NABU detective's premises searched
Exclusive
02:17 PM • 18093 views
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
01:39 PM • 19359 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
12:32 PM • 15834 views
European Commission presented a report on EU enlargement: it assessed Ukraine's progress but pointed to the "need to accelerate the pace of reforms"
11:55 AM • 16649 views
The Rada adopted a law to improve mobile internet and communication in Ukraine
11:12 AM • 14589 views
EU approves another tranche for Ukraine within the Ukraine Facility of 1.8 billion euros
November 4, 07:40 AM • 20836 views
Poland wants to create its own drone wall to counter the Russian threat
Exclusive
November 4, 07:25 AM • 45471 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
November 4, 06:34 AM • 24400 views
DIU revealed details of the operation in Pokrovsk: work is underway to eliminate enemy attempts to expand influence on logisticsPhoto
Exclusive
November 3, 04:38 PM • 81305 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
Top ten most popular cars among Ukrainians are SUVs: an electric car leads the rankingNovember 4, 07:18 AM • 4518 views
In Kyiv, a patient died during plastic surgery, the surgeon was notified of suspicionPhotoNovember 4, 09:03 AM • 3352 views
Scandal around the center at DVRZ in Kyiv: servicemen transferred outside the capital - MPPhotoNovember 4, 10:24 AM • 10430 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debated12:13 PM • 17913 views
Baking Charlotte: top simple and delicious recipesPhoto01:50 PM • 12890 views
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
02:17 PM • 18134 views
Baking Charlotte: top simple and delicious recipesPhoto01:50 PM • 13108 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
Exclusive
01:39 PM • 19396 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
Exclusive
November 4, 07:25 AM • 45490 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attackNovember 4, 06:30 AM • 42601 views
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a stranger04:38 PM • 690 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debated12:13 PM • 18044 views
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025PhotoNovember 4, 06:59 AM • 33601 views
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA respondedNovember 3, 03:33 PM • 29379 views
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhotoNovember 3, 10:50 AM • 33495 views
US lifts some sanctions on Belarusian airline Belavia – BBC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 492 views

The American OFAC office has lifted some sanctions from the Belarusian airline.

US lifts some sanctions on Belarusian airline Belavia – BBC

The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the US Department of the Treasury announced the removal of several items related to the state airline Belavia from the sanctions list. The restrictions had been in effect since December 2021. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

The decision was a continuation of political agreements following the meeting between US President Donald Trump's special envoy, John Cole, and Alexander Lukashenka on September 11. According to the BBC, this step was a response to Minsk's release of a group of political prisoners.

Part. Belarus seeks to restore ties with the EU after rapprochement with the US - Reuters

OFAC also issued a special license that allows transactions related to three Belarusian government aircraft. The document specifies that the easing applies even to cases where these aircraft are used by Lukashenka or the company "Slavkaliy," which remain under US sanctions.

Part. Lithuania again suspended air traffic over Vilnius due to balloons from Belarus

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Belarus
United States Department of the Treasury
Reuters
Donald Trump
European Union
Lithuania
United States