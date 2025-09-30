"Putin deep down realizes he cannot win. This is a losing battle for him," — Keith Kellogg

$41.320.16
48.440.03
ukenru
05:35 PM • 10622 views
It is important for the world to know what the consequences could be: Zelenskyy discussed the longest blackout at the occupied ZNPP with the UN Secretary-General
Exclusive
September 30, 04:26 PM • 17503 views
When to get a flu shot and how long does protection last: at the beginning of the epidemic season, the doctor answered the main questions
Exclusive
September 30, 01:32 PM • 34066 views
Instead of ministers - entrepreneurs: what's wrong with NABU's criminal proceedings
September 30, 11:14 AM • 31785 views
Ukrainian military launched a mission in Denmark on drone defense experience: this could become a framework for broader cooperation in Europe - Zelenskyy
September 30, 08:49 AM • 42068 views
Death of choreographer Maria Kholodna: court in Kharkiv sentenced her husband-killer
September 30, 08:28 AM • 67561 views
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitions
September 30, 07:51 AM • 33421 views
Head of the European Commission: there is an agreement with Ukraine on 2 billion euros for drones
Exclusive
September 30, 07:25 AM • 27331 views
First autumn frosts: is there a threat to the fruit and vegetable harvest?
September 30, 06:49 AM • 24067 views
Two more packages under PURL are being coordinated with the American side - Zelenskyy
September 30, 04:27 AM • 21746 views
In Sumy region, an entire family with two children died as a result of a drone strike - OVAPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3.7m/s
54%
758mm
Popular news
Four EU countries paid Russia more for gas than they gave Kyiv - GreenpeaceSeptember 30, 01:02 PM • 6476 views
How to stop buying unnecessary medicines: simple rules that will save both your budget and your healthPhotoSeptember 30, 01:09 PM • 22751 views
The enemy launched four strikes on Kharkiv, explosions are heard in the city - mayorSeptember 30, 01:21 PM • 4988 views
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?September 30, 02:16 PM • 13340 views
Kharkiv under drone attack again: explosions heard in the citySeptember 30, 03:17 PM • 5754 views
Publications
Instead of ministers - entrepreneurs: what's wrong with NABU's criminal proceedings
Exclusive
September 30, 01:32 PM • 34069 views
How to stop buying unnecessary medicines: simple rules that will save both your budget and your healthPhotoSeptember 30, 01:09 PM • 22753 views
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitionsSeptember 30, 08:28 AM • 67563 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Exclusive
September 29, 02:44 PM • 79590 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
Exclusive
September 29, 02:40 PM • 171471 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Serhiy Lysak
Andriy Yermak
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
Odesa
Dnipro
United States
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion Week06:48 PM • 3416 views
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?September 30, 02:16 PM • 13342 views
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 millionSeptember 30, 09:59 AM • 24914 views
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are separating after almost 20 years together - BBCSeptember 30, 09:31 AM • 37433 views
The hardest decision in life: famous racer Hamilton shared sad news about his dog RoscoeVideoSeptember 29, 03:05 PM • 31142 views
Actual
The Guardian
Shahed-136
Nord Stream
Pantsir missile system
Spotify

"Putin deep down realizes he cannot win. This is a losing battle for him," — Keith Kellogg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1500 views

US Special Envoy Keith Kellogg stated that Putin realizes the impossibility of winning the war. He also supported tougher actions against Russian aircraft and drones violating NATO airspace, citing Turkey as an example.

"Putin deep down realizes he cannot win. This is a losing battle for him," — Keith Kellogg

US Special Envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, spoke at the Warsaw Security Forum, stating that Putin deep down understands that he will not succeed in fighting. Kellogg also expressed support for tougher actions against Russian aircraft and drones that violate NATO airspace. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

I think that, probably, deep down he understands that he cannot win this. This is a losing battle for him, long-term. It won't happen

- Kellogg noted.

Details

Answering a question about recent incidents in Europe involving Russian drones and aircraft, Kellogg, according to journalists, seemingly approved of the idea of taking countermeasures, including the possibility of shooting down aircraft or drones that violate the airspace of NATO countries.

He cited the example of the 2015 incident with Turkey, which shot down a plane, and noted that increasing the level of risk is sometimes a necessary response.  

A few years ago, in 2015, the Russians sent a Russian fighter jet into Turkish airspace. What did the Turks do? They shot it down. Okay, that will get your attention very quickly, won't it? That's what I mean by raising the level of risk. I know it's dangerous. I understand that. But sometimes you have to ask yourself, where are you going? ...

- added the special envoy. 

As an example of pressure on the Russian economy, Kellogg pointed to strikes on infrastructure facilities, particularly oil refineries, which, he said, weaken Moscow's financial capacity to sustain the war. He added that the West is working to limit markets for Russian oil and strengthen sanctions, but some European countries are still buying Russian fuel.  

Kellogg also referred to recent statements by Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, who warned at a UN Security Council meeting that Poland might shoot down jet aircraft that violate its airspace in the future.

So, have the Russians been warned? — I think they are aware

- Kellogg emphasized.

Recall

Recently, US President Donald Trump, according to Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg, authorized the possibility of Ukraine launching long-range strikes on Russian territory.

Previously, the Pentagon had control and approval mechanisms that sometimes restrained the use of certain types of long-range weapons against targets in the Russian Federation.

Veronika Marchenko

War in UkrainePolitics
Keith Kellogg
United Nations Security Council
The Guardian
Radosław Sikorski
The Pentagon
NATO
Donald Trump
Europe
Turkey
United States
Ukraine
Poland