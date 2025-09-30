"Putin deep down realizes he cannot win. This is a losing battle for him," — Keith Kellogg

US Special Envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, spoke at the Warsaw Security Forum, stating that Putin deep down understands that he will not succeed in fighting. Kellogg also expressed support for tougher actions against Russian aircraft and drones that violate NATO airspace. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

I think that, probably, deep down he understands that he cannot win this. This is a losing battle for him, long-term. It won't happen - Kellogg noted.

Details

Answering a question about recent incidents in Europe involving Russian drones and aircraft, Kellogg, according to journalists, seemingly approved of the idea of taking countermeasures, including the possibility of shooting down aircraft or drones that violate the airspace of NATO countries.

He cited the example of the 2015 incident with Turkey, which shot down a plane, and noted that increasing the level of risk is sometimes a necessary response.

A few years ago, in 2015, the Russians sent a Russian fighter jet into Turkish airspace. What did the Turks do? They shot it down. Okay, that will get your attention very quickly, won't it? That's what I mean by raising the level of risk. I know it's dangerous. I understand that. But sometimes you have to ask yourself, where are you going? ... - added the special envoy.

As an example of pressure on the Russian economy, Kellogg pointed to strikes on infrastructure facilities, particularly oil refineries, which, he said, weaken Moscow's financial capacity to sustain the war. He added that the West is working to limit markets for Russian oil and strengthen sanctions, but some European countries are still buying Russian fuel.

Kellogg also referred to recent statements by Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, who warned at a UN Security Council meeting that Poland might shoot down jet aircraft that violate its airspace in the future.

So, have the Russians been warned? — I think they are aware - Kellogg emphasized.

Recall

Recently, US President Donald Trump, according to Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg, authorized the possibility of Ukraine launching long-range strikes on Russian territory.

Previously, the Pentagon had control and approval mechanisms that sometimes restrained the use of certain types of long-range weapons against targets in the Russian Federation.