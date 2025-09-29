Russia will not establish new borders for Ukraine - Zelenskyy

$41.480.01
EU plans to restrict movement of Russian diplomats in Europe due to threat of subversive activities
07:20 AM • 12104 views
Dobropillia Counteroffensive: Syrskyi reports some enemy units encircled, 175 sq km of territory liberated
06:17 AM • 3472 views
Gold sets historic record at $3800 per ounce: what's the reason?
September 29, 05:05 AM • 23710 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to launch long-range strikes on Russian territory - Kellogg
Exclusive
September 28, 08:59 AM • 46592 views
New opportunities and caution in plans: astro-forecast for all zodiac signs from September 29 to October 5Photo
Exclusive
September 28, 08:33 AM • 69042 views
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall
September 28, 07:36 AM • 49814 views
Massive Russian attack on Ukraine lasted over 12 hours: we will retaliate - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 28, 06:00 AM • 44124 views
Vitamin D: why the body needs it and when doctors prescribe it
September 27, 04:24 PM • 66472 views
Russia not admitted to ICAO Council, six votes short
September 27, 03:30 PM • 72732 views
If Russia wants a blackout in Kyiv, it will get a blackout in Moscow - Zelenskyy
Popular news
US police detain boxer Terence Crawford on his birthday: what is knownPhotoVideoSeptember 29, 01:17 AM • 24271 views
Russia violates European skies with impunity: shooting down a Russian plane could expose a rift in NATOSeptember 29, 02:43 AM • 15250 views
Maia Sandu's party leads in Moldovan parliamentary elections: over 98% of protocols processedSeptember 29, 03:06 AM • 4588 views
Dead stowaway found in landing gear of plane from Europe in US06:18 AM • 6256 views
Bad Bunny to headline Super Bowl 2026 halftime show07:05 AM • 14637 views
Publications
Comparing drug prices: how affordable generics are displacing branded drugsPhoto10:29 AM • 3008 views
Raiding instead of justice: the story of NABU's decade-long persecution of businessman Fedorychev10:08 AM • 4122 views
How to get a driver's license in Ukraine: algorithm of actionsSeptember 27, 06:00 AM • 69340 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 162322 views
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipesPhotoSeptember 26, 12:18 PM • 82266 views
UNN Lite
Victoria Beckham hints at Spice Girls reunion at Oasis concert - Daily MailPhoto10:42 AM • 922 views
Bad Bunny to headline Super Bowl 2026 halftime show07:05 AM • 14753 views
US police detain boxer Terence Crawford on his birthday: what is knownPhotoVideoSeptember 29, 01:17 AM • 24379 views
Video game maker EA close to $50 billion privatization deal - FTSeptember 27, 01:37 PM • 34658 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideoSeptember 26, 02:33 PM • 97804 views
Russia will not establish new borders for Ukraine - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 892 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia will not establish Ukraine's borders, which are defined by the Constitution. He is ready for diplomatic negotiations but emphasized the inviolability of territorial integrity.

Russia will not establish new borders for Ukraine - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia will not establish Ukraine's borders, which are defined by the Constitution. During the Warsaw Security Forum, the Ukrainian leader also emphasized that he is ready for diplomatic negotiations, reports UNN.

Details

Ukraine's borders are defined by the Constitution. I am open to diplomatic negotiations, but Russia will not establish new borders in Ukraine

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

The President noted this when asked if he was ready to cede Ukrainian territories for the sake of peace.

Addition

US President Donald Trump, according to special envoy for Ukraine Kurt Kellogg, authorized Ukraine's ability to launch long-range strikes on Russian territory.

Do you mean that the President's position is that Ukraine can launch long-range strikes on Russia, that this was authorized by the President?

 - the host asked.

I think, having read what he said, and what Vice President Vance said, and also Secretary Rubio, the answer is yes. Use the ability to penetrate deep. There are no such things as sanctuaries

- Kellogg noted.  

Pavlo Zinchenko

