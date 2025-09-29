Russia will not establish new borders for Ukraine - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia will not establish Ukraine's borders, which are defined by the Constitution. During the Warsaw Security Forum, the Ukrainian leader also emphasized that he is ready for diplomatic negotiations, reports UNN.

Details

Ukraine's borders are defined by the Constitution. I am open to diplomatic negotiations, but Russia will not establish new borders in Ukraine - Zelenskyy emphasized.

The President noted this when asked if he was ready to cede Ukrainian territories for the sake of peace.

Addition

US President Donald Trump, according to special envoy for Ukraine Kurt Kellogg, authorized Ukraine's ability to launch long-range strikes on Russian territory.

Do you mean that the President's position is that Ukraine can launch long-range strikes on Russia, that this was authorized by the President? - the host asked.

I think, having read what he said, and what Vice President Vance said, and also Secretary Rubio, the answer is yes. Use the ability to penetrate deep. There are no such things as sanctuaries - Kellogg noted.

