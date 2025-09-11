Zelenskyy held a constructive meeting with Kellogg. Among other things, they discussed the murders of Iryna Zarutska and Charlie Kirk

$41.210.09
48.240.05
ukenru
03:15 PM • 7052 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Action: "XENA" Company Participates in EU Tenders and Plans to Expand its Fleet
02:55 PM • 16781 views
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading
Exclusive
02:49 PM • 11806 views
Thanks to Trump's leadership, Putin has started to react to something: MFA on the importance of a trilateral meeting
02:33 PM • 10783 views
Kaja Kallas predicts at least two more years of war in Ukraine
Exclusive
02:08 PM • 16743 views
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
September 11, 12:34 PM • 13143 views
Zelenskyy compared drone attack on Poland to annexation of Crimea
September 11, 12:15 PM • 15357 views
Russia attacked Poland so that Ukraine would not receive new air defense systems before winter - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 11, 12:15 PM • 13790 views
Rising COVID-19 incidence: Ministry of Health explains whether mask mandate will return to Ukraine
September 11, 11:02 AM • 13872 views
NBU again kept the key policy rate at 15.5%
Exclusive
September 11, 09:51 AM • 14691 views
Finance Minister Marchenko commented on the preparation of the State Budget-2026
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
5m/s
33%
755mm
Popular news
Doctors fought for the child's life for a month: a 15-year-old boy who suffered from Russian shelling died in KharkivSeptember 11, 09:38 AM • 6634 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 28450 views
F-35 "make no sense" in fighting cheap UAVs: the cost of a guided missile exceeds Russia's expenses for a "Shahed"01:02 PM • 8764 views
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationship02:57 PM • 5978 views
Szijjártó accused Ukraine of worsening relations between the two countries03:13 PM • 6064 views
Publications
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading 02:55 PM • 16781 views
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
Exclusive
02:08 PM • 16743 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 28656 views
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human historySeptember 11, 05:01 AM • 47141 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 107358 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Alexander Stubb
Péter Szijjártó
Keith Kellogg
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Belarus
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationship02:57 PM • 6230 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 28659 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 23100 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 31499 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 96317 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Saab JAS 39 Gripen
Sukhoi Su-30
Il-18
YouTube

Zelenskyy held a constructive meeting with Kellogg. Among other things, they discussed the murders of Iryna Zarutska and Charlie Kirk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 610 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US Special Representative Keith Kellogg, discussing ways to achieve peace and ensure security. Condolences were also expressed to the American people over the murder of Charlie Kirk, and gratitude was extended to Trump for his reaction to the murder of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska.

Zelenskyy held a constructive meeting with Kellogg. Among other things, they discussed the murders of Iryna Zarutska and Charlie Kirk

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U.S. President's Special Representative, General Keith Kellogg. The Ukrainian head of state expressed condolences to the American people in connection with the horrific murder of Charlie Kirk and thanked U.S. President Donald Trump for his condolences and reaction to the murder of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska, UNN reports.

Today in Kyiv, U.S. President's Special Representative General Keith Kellogg. Thank you for a constructive meeting. We discussed various vectors of cooperation – how to achieve real peace and guarantee Ukraine's security. These include separate projects within the PURL initiative for financing the production and purchase of "Patriots," strong bilateral agreements on joint production of drones and weapons, which we proposed to America. We expect a positive reaction from the U.S. We substantively discussed pressure on the Russians and what we can do together with partners in tariff and sanctions policy to enable a meeting at the leadership level as soon as possible and end this war. The trilateral format of leaders is, undoubtedly, the most effective.

- Zelenskyy reported.

According to him, they also discussed the return of abducted Ukrainian children, international cooperation on this track, and the conditions in which our children are held.

I expressed condolences to the American people in connection with the horrific murder of Charlie Kirk and thanked President Trump for his condolences and reaction to the murder of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska, which occurred in North Carolina. It is important that justice prevails every time violence tries to take over.

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska10.09.25, 16:15 • 51802 views

Additionally

As the President reported, preparations for the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York were also discussed.

We discussed planned events, coordination between Ukraine and America, and work within the coalition of the willing. We are working on potential meetings and various formats.

- Zelenskyy summarized.

Trump vowed to punish those responsible for Charlie Kirk's murder and announced a plan to combat political violence11.09.25, 06:10 • 4126 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
"Coalition of the Willing"
United Nations General Assembly
Keith Kellogg
MIM-104 Patriot
Donald Trump
New York City
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv