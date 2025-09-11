Zelenskyy held a constructive meeting with Kellogg. Among other things, they discussed the murders of Iryna Zarutska and Charlie Kirk

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U.S. President's Special Representative, General Keith Kellogg. The Ukrainian head of state expressed condolences to the American people in connection with the horrific murder of Charlie Kirk and thanked U.S. President Donald Trump for his condolences and reaction to the murder of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska, UNN reports.

Today in Kyiv, U.S. President's Special Representative General Keith Kellogg. Thank you for a constructive meeting. We discussed various vectors of cooperation – how to achieve real peace and guarantee Ukraine's security. These include separate projects within the PURL initiative for financing the production and purchase of "Patriots," strong bilateral agreements on joint production of drones and weapons, which we proposed to America. We expect a positive reaction from the U.S. We substantively discussed pressure on the Russians and what we can do together with partners in tariff and sanctions policy to enable a meeting at the leadership level as soon as possible and end this war. The trilateral format of leaders is, undoubtedly, the most effective. - Zelenskyy reported.

According to him, they also discussed the return of abducted Ukrainian children, international cooperation on this track, and the conditions in which our children are held.

I expressed condolences to the American people in connection with the horrific murder of Charlie Kirk and thanked President Trump for his condolences and reaction to the murder of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska, which occurred in North Carolina. It is important that justice prevails every time violence tries to take over. - Zelenskyy emphasized.

As the President reported, preparations for the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York were also discussed.

We discussed planned events, coordination between Ukraine and America, and work within the coalition of the willing. We are working on potential meetings and various formats. - Zelenskyy summarized.

