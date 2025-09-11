US President Donald Trump expressed sadness over the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk and promised to find and punish all those involved in this crime. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

In a four-minute address from the Oval Office, the Head of the White House stated that he was "filled with grief and anger over the horrific murder of Charlie Kirk on a college campus in Utah."

Charlie inspired millions, and tonight everyone who knew and loved him is united in shock and horror - said Donald Trump.

He spoke about his relationship with Kirk, who became a close political ally and personal friend of the Trump family.

This is a dark moment for America - added the president, describing the efforts of the activist who traveled the country and engaged in "good faith debates."

The US President also noted that he became a "martyr for truth and freedom" and called for prayers for the family of the deceased.

The American leader linked Kirk's death to his injury during the shooting in Butler in July 2024, as well as to other high-profile cases of violence. In particular, he mentioned the shooting of a United Healthcare executive in New York in December and the 2017 assassination attempt on House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, emphasizing "political violence by the radical left."

According to Trump, Americans and the media should "recognize the fact that violence and murder are a tragic consequence of demonizing those with whom you disagree."

Trump promised further action, announcing a broader plan to combat political violence.

"My administration will find everyone involved in this crime and other cases of political violence, including organizations that finance and support it, as well as those who persecute our judges, law enforcement officers, and everyone else who maintains order in our country," said the head of the White House.

Murder of Charlie Kirk

On Wednesday, September 10, conservative activist Charlie Kirk died after an assassination attempt on him.

The founder of Turning Point USA was wounded during a speech at Utah Valley University. Shots were fired from a nearby building.

Charlie Kirk was wounded in the neck and was in the hospital. His condition was assessed as critical.

US police established that the person detained after the assassination attempt on Charlie Kirk was not actually the shooter. Earlier, the university reported the detention of a suspect.

Recall

In the US, the person detained on suspicion of murdering activist Charlie Kirk was released. The investigation is ongoing, and information will be published for transparency.

He was against aid to Ukraine, called for giving Crimea to Russia, and criticized Zelenskyy: what is Charlie Kirk known for?