$41.120.13
48.290.09
ukenru
01:15 PM • 1642 views
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 7792 views
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
12:10 PM • 13145 views
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
Exclusive
10:41 AM • 36055 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
08:44 AM • 55063 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo
Exclusive
08:33 AM • 47564 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
September 10, 07:09 AM • 30081 views
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
September 10, 06:41 AM • 34598 views
Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Poland: roof and car damaged, residents alarmed
September 10, 06:30 AM • 23538 views
Over 400 enemy targets eliminated by Ukrainian air defense
September 10, 01:02 AM • 49580 views
US Department of Justice seeks death penalty for Ukrainian woman's killer
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
2m/s
47%
756mm
Popular news
In Zhytomyr region, after a massive Russian attack, there is one dead and one woundedSeptember 10, 05:17 AM • 30427 views
First of the downed Russian UAVs that violated the country's airspace found in PolandPhotoSeptember 10, 06:04 AM • 36636 views
Trump was asked about Russian drones over Poland: he answered with one wordVideoSeptember 10, 07:17 AM • 33061 views
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the market09:29 AM • 25008 views
A 23-year-old teacher has been detained in Vinnytsia Oblast, who is allegedly involved in the murder of two of his students.10:25 AM • 19332 views
Publications
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
Exclusive
10:41 AM • 36034 views
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the market09:29 AM • 25548 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo08:44 AM • 55037 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
Exclusive
08:33 AM • 47547 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Zinchenko's handball prevented Ukraine from beating AzerbaijanPhotoVideoSeptember 9, 07:32 PM • 104073 views
Actual people
Donald Tusk
Ursula von der Leyen
Mark Rutte
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Bilchuk
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 70551 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 64863 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 61347 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 129900 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 84564 views
Actual
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
TikTok
Mi-8
MIM-104 Patriot
Financial Times

Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1644 views

Donald Trump called for the death penalty for DeCarlo Brown Jr., accused of murdering 23-year-old Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska. The attack occurred on August 22 on light rail in Charlotte.

Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska

US President Donald Trump stated that "the animal that so brutally killed a beautiful young girl from Ukraine should be subjected to a swift trial and sentenced only to death." Trump wrote about this on his social network Truthsocial, as reported by UNN.

The animal that so brutally killed a beautiful young girl from Ukraine, who came to America in search of peace and safety, should be subjected to a swift (without a doubt) trial and sentenced only to death. There can be no other option 

- Trump wrote.

Addition

Iryna Zarutska, a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee, was stabbed while riding light rail in August. Video footage of the events leading up to the attack was released on Friday.

Decarlos Brown Jr., 34, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in Zarutska's case. He was taken to the hospital for a hand injury and then transferred to the Mecklenburg County Detention Center.

The attack occurred on the Lynx Blue Line near the Camden Road area in south Charlotte, at approximately 10:00 PM local time on August 22.

The video shows the suspect behaving erratically and making faces while sitting behind Zarutska. A few minutes later, he stands over her and allegedly stabs her in the neck from behind.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reported that the girl died at the scene.

The release of the video sparked a new wave of concern about safety on Charlotte's public transportation.

Trump condemned the murder of 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska, who fled the war to the United States.

Trump recorded a video message dedicated to the murder of 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska. In it, he criticized the policies of the Democrats, which he called the cause of the rising crime rate.

The FBI is investigating the murder of 23-year-old Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska in Charlotte. FBI Director Kash Patel reported on the investigation into the brutal death by stabbing.

The U.S. Department of Justice has filed federal charges against Decarlos Brown, accused of murdering Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska. Prosecutors will seek the death penalty.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the WorldOur people abroad
United States Department of Justice
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine