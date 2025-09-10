US President Donald Trump stated that "the animal that so brutally killed a beautiful young girl from Ukraine should be subjected to a swift trial and sentenced only to death." Trump wrote about this on his social network Truthsocial, as reported by UNN.

The animal that so brutally killed a beautiful young girl from Ukraine, who came to America in search of peace and safety, should be subjected to a swift (without a doubt) trial and sentenced only to death. There can be no other option - Trump wrote.

Addition

Iryna Zarutska, a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee, was stabbed while riding light rail in August. Video footage of the events leading up to the attack was released on Friday.

Decarlos Brown Jr., 34, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in Zarutska's case. He was taken to the hospital for a hand injury and then transferred to the Mecklenburg County Detention Center.

The attack occurred on the Lynx Blue Line near the Camden Road area in south Charlotte, at approximately 10:00 PM local time on August 22.

The video shows the suspect behaving erratically and making faces while sitting behind Zarutska. A few minutes later, he stands over her and allegedly stabs her in the neck from behind.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reported that the girl died at the scene.

The release of the video sparked a new wave of concern about safety on Charlotte's public transportation.

Trump condemned the murder of 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska, who fled the war to the United States.

Trump recorded a video message dedicated to the murder of 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska. In it, he criticized the policies of the Democrats, which he called the cause of the rising crime rate.

The FBI is investigating the murder of 23-year-old Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska in Charlotte. FBI Director Kash Patel reported on the investigation into the brutal death by stabbing.

The U.S. Department of Justice has filed federal charges against Decarlos Brown, accused of murdering Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska. Prosecutors will seek the death penalty.