"We are approximately in the last two meters": Kellogg on the US peace plan

$42.150.00
48.520.00
ukenru
Exclusive
09:30 AM • 6012 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
November 22, 05:42 PM • 31344 views
Not a final proposal: Trump made a statement about his peace plan for Ukraine
November 22, 04:36 PM • 58767 views
Ukrainians warned about power outages on November 23: how many queues will be without electricity
November 22, 02:45 PM • 44437 views
Borders must not be changed by force: Western leaders at the G20 summit expressed support for Ukraine
November 22, 01:41 PM • 27445 views
At 4:00 PM, a nationwide minute of silence will be held, and the "Candle of Remembrance" campaign will begin: how Ukraine honors the victims of the HolodomorsPhoto
November 22, 11:14 AM • 26300 views
Ukraine to begin consultations with the US on parameters of a peace agreement in Switzerland these days - Umerov
November 22, 11:08 AM • 21686 views
The youngest is 18, the oldest is 58: Ukraine returned 31 civilians from BelarusPhoto
November 22, 10:59 AM • 23291 views
Zelenskyy's Office announced consultations on steps to end the war "these days": who is in the Ukrainian delegation
November 21, 09:58 PM • 28403 views
Zelenskyy will have to approve US peace plan or war will continue - Trump
November 21, 07:13 PM • 43797 views
Ukraine will have to give up part of its territories - Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
2m/s
98%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia takes Ukrainian schoolchildren to Sakhalin for assimilation - CNSNovember 23, 12:10 AM • 23912 views
Trump's peace plan is bad for Ukraine, Europe, and the US - The EconomistNovember 23, 12:44 AM • 16171 views
"It's not just about Ukraine's security": NB8 countries declare unwavering support for Kyiv amid Russian aggressionNovember 23, 03:14 AM • 6250 views
Enemy strikes on Zaporizhzhia: two dead and eight woundedVideo05:10 AM • 10496 views
Shaturskaya GRES is on fire in the Moscow region of the Russian Federation: first details and footageVideo05:53 AM • 37980 views
Publications
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Exclusive
09:30 AM • 6012 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 85176 views
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 21, 05:13 PM • 63551 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM • 69138 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideoNovember 21, 11:38 AM • 75806 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Marco Rubio
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Germany
Switzerland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 21943 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 31285 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 34140 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 85176 views
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementiaVideoNovember 21, 09:58 AM • 53346 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
The Washington Post
Shahed-136
"Kalibr" (missile family)

"We are approximately in the last two meters": Kellogg on the US peace plan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 196 views

US President's Special Representative Keith Kellogg positively assessed the peace plan, calling it a working document. It will be refined throughout Thanksgiving week to achieve a final result.

"We are approximately in the last two meters": Kellogg on the US peace plan

US President's Special Representative Keith Kellogg positively assessed the US peace plan, noting that it is a working document that will be finalized throughout Thanksgiving week to reach a final result. Kellogg stated this on Fox News, as reported by UNN.

Details

We must give President Trump full credit. This is a war he inherited. It didn't start under him, but he brought it to the point that in the military we always call the last 10 meters to the goal - they are always the hardest. We are about the last two meters. We are almost there. And the 28-point peace plan that was proposed is a working document, meaning it will be finalized throughout Thanksgiving week so that we can reach a final result.

- said Kellogg.

According to him, it is necessary to "add additional documents, probably an annex. These will be security guarantees."

And I recently spoke with Jared Kushner. And I think we will include this in the plan. But this is - as it were - a framework. There are 28 points there, which, if you read them, really show how important words are. Because words matter. If you look at what Santayana said in the past: those who forget history are doomed to repeat it. We don't want history to repeat itself. We don't want a return to the Budapest Memorandum. We don't want a return to Minsk-1 or Minsk-2. The United States will be part of the guaranteeing party in this. And when you talk to Ukrainians - and I spoke with them just this morning - they really trust Americans. They really trust

- added Kellogg.

He emphasized that Europeans are also involved to help the US, but, according to him, "this is their region, and they will also have to take some responsibility for this peace agreement, as will the Americans."

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that his current peace plan for Ukraine is not a final proposal.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
War in Ukraine
Keith Kellogg
Fox News
Donald Trump
United States