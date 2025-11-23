"We are approximately in the last two meters": Kellogg on the US peace plan

US President's Special Representative Keith Kellogg positively assessed the US peace plan, noting that it is a working document that will be finalized throughout Thanksgiving week to reach a final result. Kellogg stated this on Fox News, as reported by UNN.

Details

We must give President Trump full credit. This is a war he inherited. It didn't start under him, but he brought it to the point that in the military we always call the last 10 meters to the goal - they are always the hardest. We are about the last two meters. We are almost there. And the 28-point peace plan that was proposed is a working document, meaning it will be finalized throughout Thanksgiving week so that we can reach a final result. - said Kellogg.

According to him, it is necessary to "add additional documents, probably an annex. These will be security guarantees."

And I recently spoke with Jared Kushner. And I think we will include this in the plan. But this is - as it were - a framework. There are 28 points there, which, if you read them, really show how important words are. Because words matter. If you look at what Santayana said in the past: those who forget history are doomed to repeat it. We don't want history to repeat itself. We don't want a return to the Budapest Memorandum. We don't want a return to Minsk-1 or Minsk-2. The United States will be part of the guaranteeing party in this. And when you talk to Ukrainians - and I spoke with them just this morning - they really trust Americans. They really trust - added Kellogg.

He emphasized that Europeans are also involved to help the US, but, according to him, "this is their region, and they will also have to take some responsibility for this peace agreement, as will the Americans."

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that his current peace plan for Ukraine is not a final proposal.