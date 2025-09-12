$41.310.10
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
05:47 PM • 3474 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
05:37 PM • 6534 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
02:30 PM • 15912 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
02:01 PM • 22749 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM • 28685 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
September 12, 10:50 AM • 26390 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Exclusive
September 12, 09:11 AM • 22628 views
The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning
Exclusive
September 12, 08:46 AM • 31921 views
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
September 12, 08:16 AM • 20044 views
Great Britain tightened sanctions against Russia: Foreign Minister arrived in Kyiv
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

President Zelenskyy called US Special Representative Keith Kellogg "air defense for Kyiv," jokingly offering him Ukrainian citizenship. He noted that during Kellogg's visits to the capital, no massive attacks occur.

No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called US President's Special Representative Keith Kellogg "air defense for Kyiv," noting that his presence deters Russian strikes. Zelenskyy jokingly suggested granting Kellogg Ukrainian citizenship to encourage the aggressor to stop the attacks, UNN writes, citing the President's statement.

It turned out that the US has air defense no worse than Patriot. Every time you are here, when you are in Kyiv (Zelenskyy addressed Kellogg - ed.), Kyiv residents can get some sleep. I wish you would travel to all cities of Ukraine, and we would like a few more such American systems for our state 

- said Zelenskyy.

He added that indeed, when Trump's representative is in Kyiv, there are no massive strikes. With representatives of other states, according to him, this does not work, and he added, "that it might work with a representative of China, but it seems China is not interested in stopping the strikes." So, according to Zelenskyy, the US has the power to influence Putin in such a way that he regulates his behavior. The President added that when the Chinese delegation visited Russia, Ukraine received significant signals to refrain from using drones and asked if the same works in relations between Russia and the US.

I am ready to grant General Kellogg citizenship. All that is needed is an apartment... if it encourages Russia to cease fire 

- he said jokingly.

Alona Utkina

