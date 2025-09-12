No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called US President's Special Representative Keith Kellogg "air defense for Kyiv," noting that his presence deters Russian strikes. Zelenskyy jokingly suggested granting Kellogg Ukrainian citizenship to encourage the aggressor to stop the attacks, UNN writes, citing the President's statement.

It turned out that the US has air defense no worse than Patriot. Every time you are here, when you are in Kyiv (Zelenskyy addressed Kellogg - ed.), Kyiv residents can get some sleep. I wish you would travel to all cities of Ukraine, and we would like a few more such American systems for our state - said Zelenskyy.

He added that indeed, when Trump's representative is in Kyiv, there are no massive strikes. With representatives of other states, according to him, this does not work, and he added, "that it might work with a representative of China, but it seems China is not interested in stopping the strikes." So, according to Zelenskyy, the US has the power to influence Putin in such a way that he regulates his behavior. The President added that when the Chinese delegation visited Russia, Ukraine received significant signals to refrain from using drones and asked if the same works in relations between Russia and the US.

I am ready to grant General Kellogg citizenship. All that is needed is an apartment... if it encourages Russia to cease fire - he said jokingly.

