In Kyiv, Ukraine's security strengthening was discussed with US representative Keith Kellogg - Umerov

$41.210.09
48.240.05
ukenru
September 11, 07:17 PM • 8804 views
Ukraine allocated land for the construction of Rheinmetall's shell production plant - Shmyhal
September 11, 03:15 PM • 19163 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Action: "XENA" Company Participates in EU Tenders and Plans to Expand its Fleet
September 11, 02:55 PM • 29834 views
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading
Exclusive
September 11, 02:49 PM • 19254 views
Thanks to Trump's leadership, Putin has started to react to something: MFA on the importance of a trilateral meeting
September 11, 02:33 PM • 17284 views
Kaja Kallas predicts at least two more years of war in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 11, 02:08 PM • 23169 views
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
September 11, 12:34 PM • 14803 views
Zelenskyy compared drone attack on Poland to annexation of Crimea
September 11, 12:15 PM • 16652 views
Russia attacked Poland so that Ukraine would not receive new air defense systems before winter - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 11, 12:15 PM • 14669 views
Rising COVID-19 incidence: Ministry of Health explains whether mask mandate will return to Ukraine
September 11, 11:02 AM • 14623 views
NBU again kept the key policy rate at 15.5%
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
2.4m/s
56%
755mm
Popular news
Trump will not give up, this gives hope for ending the devastating war in Ukraine: Szijjártó on conversation with RubioPhotoSeptember 11, 05:38 PM • 4220 views
FBI offers $100,000 reward for information on Charlie Kirk's murderSeptember 11, 05:43 PM • 3116 views
Poland closes border with Belarus: Russia declares escalation of tension and urges Warsaw to reconsiderSeptember 11, 06:35 PM • 10715 views
A munition fell from a plane onto a residential building in Volyn - MediaSeptember 11, 08:02 PM • 3884 views
Russian authorities report downing seven drones over Moscow: consequences being clarified11:40 PM • 3256 views
Publications
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading September 11, 02:55 PM • 29829 views
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
Exclusive
September 11, 02:08 PM • 23168 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 36964 views
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human historySeptember 11, 05:01 AM • 51117 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 111728 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Belarus
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 13929 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 36964 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 25656 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 33516 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 98540 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Dassault Rafale
Fox News
Saab JAS 39 Gripen
Sukhoi Su-30

In Kyiv, Ukraine's security strengthening was discussed with US representative Keith Kellogg - Umerov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 348 views

A meeting was held in Kyiv with the Special Representative of the US President, Keith Kellogg. Security guarantees were discussed, as well as the PURL initiative for financing arms procurement.

In Kyiv, Ukraine's security strengthening was discussed with US representative Keith Kellogg - Umerov

A meeting was held in the capital of Ukraine with the Special Representative of the US President, Keith Kellogg, during which security guarantees and practical steps to strengthen them were discussed. This was reported by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Rustem Umerov, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

During the meeting, special attention was paid to the PURL initiative, which allows financing the purchase of weapons from the United States. Seven countries have already joined the program, raising over $2 billion. Ukraine's goal is to attract as many European partners as possible to this initiative.

The participants emphasized that through joint efforts, they are strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities and transatlantic unity. The United States remains a key strategic partner in Ukraine's war for freedom and independence.

We highly appreciate the constant support of the USA as a key strategic partner

- Umerov noted.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy also met with US Special Representative Keith Kellogg, discussing ways to achieve peace and ensure security. This included the return of abducted Ukrainian children, international cooperation on this track, and the conditions in which our children are living.

Zelenskyy awarded Keith Kellogg the Order of Merit, 1st Class24.08.25, 13:26 • 4264 views

Veronika Marchenko

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
"Coalition of the Willing"
Keith Kellogg
Rustem Umerov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine