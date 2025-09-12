In Kyiv, Ukraine's security strengthening was discussed with US representative Keith Kellogg - Umerov

A meeting was held in the capital of Ukraine with the Special Representative of the US President, Keith Kellogg, during which security guarantees and practical steps to strengthen them were discussed. This was reported by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Rustem Umerov, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

During the meeting, special attention was paid to the PURL initiative, which allows financing the purchase of weapons from the United States. Seven countries have already joined the program, raising over $2 billion. Ukraine's goal is to attract as many European partners as possible to this initiative.

The participants emphasized that through joint efforts, they are strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities and transatlantic unity. The United States remains a key strategic partner in Ukraine's war for freedom and independence.

We highly appreciate the constant support of the USA as a key strategic partner - Umerov noted.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy also met with US Special Representative Keith Kellogg, discussing ways to achieve peace and ensure security. This included the return of abducted Ukrainian children, international cooperation on this track, and the conditions in which our children are living.

Zelenskyy awarded Keith Kellogg the Order of Merit, 1st Class