Zelenskyy awarded Keith Kellogg the Order of Merit, 1st Class

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded Keith Kellogg, Special Representative of the US President, the Order of Merit, 1st Class, for supporting Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

Zelenskyy personally presented Keith Kellogg with a high state award – the Order of Merit, 1st Class. The award was given for his significant contribution to supporting Ukraine and strengthening bilateral relations with the USA, and for his active participation in diplomatic processes aimed at ensuring the country's security.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that the US Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, was present at the celebration of Ukraine's Independence Day. He stood on the tribune next to Rustem Umerov and Andriy Yermak.