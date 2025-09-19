$41.250.05
The Kremlin stated that Trump is "quite emotional" about the topic of the war in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 328 views

As the Russian dictator's spokesman noted, the United States and President Trump personally retain their political will and intention to continue making efforts to facilitate a Ukrainian settlement.

The Kremlin stated that Trump is "quite emotional" about the topic of the war in Ukraine

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that US President Donald Trump is "quite emotional" about the topic of the war in Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

We proceed from the fact that the United States and personally President Trump maintain their political will and intention to continue to make efforts to promote a Ukrainian settlement. Therefore, of course, President Trump is quite emotional, so to speak, about this topic. This is absolutely understandable.

- Russian media quoted Peskov as saying.

Earlier, UNN wrote that Donald Trump believed that his good relations with Vladimir Putin would help resolve the conflict, but Putin let him down. The American leader hoped for an easy solution to the problem.

At the same time, US President's special representative Keith Kellogg stated that Putin considers himself the winner in the war against Ukraine, and therefore does not agree to peace. Trump is annoyed by Putin, who provoked him.

Alona Utkina

Politics
Vladimir Putin
Keith Kellogg
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine