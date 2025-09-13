US President's Special Representative Kellogg advised Putin: what is it about

US President's Special Representative Keith Kellogg stated that if he were Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, he would stop reminding Europeans about his nuclear weapons and explained why. This is reported by UNN.

Details

During the 21st annual meeting of the Yalta European Strategy (YES), Kellogg noted that "Europeans are now getting stronger."

And if I were Putin, I would stop reminding them about my nuclear weapons. The same goes for France, Britain, not to mention the US. Looking at Europe, the war is being waged on Europe's borders, if you can say so. - said Kellogg.

He added that he does not consider the attack of Russian drones on Polish territory to be an accident, and also assured that Ukraine will not lose the war.

Addition

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote that Russia and Belarus have likely abandoned attempts to use the "Zapad-2025" exercises to support "nuclear saber-rattling" operations against Western countries - at least temporarily.

