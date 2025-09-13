$41.310.10
Kellogg boasted that Ukrainians nicknamed him "the cat" who brings peace

Kyiv • UNN

 • 560 views

US President's Special Representative Keith Kellogg met with the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate Kyrylo Budanov near a cat statue. Kellogg said that Ukrainians nicknamed him "the cat who brings a few nights of peace," as his visits coincide with a pause in Russian strikes.

US President's Special Representative Keith Kellogg met with the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate Kyrylo Budanov near a cat statue, and also boasted that Ukrainians nicknamed him "the cat that brings a few nights of peace," UNN reports.

"Kit" is a unique symbol for the Ukrainian people. A symbol of security and protection. Since "Keith" in Ukrainian sounds like "Kit", Ukrainians nicknamed my role as Special Envoy Kellogg "the cat". When "Kit" visits Ukraine, Russia suspends its attacks on civilians, giving them a few nights of peace. Peace that a strong America offers to other countries 

- Kellogg wrote.

He also called his visit wonderful, and added that he had a conversation with General Kyrylo Budanov from the GUR near the Cat statue.

Earlier

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called US President's Special Representative Keith Kellogg "air defense for Kyiv," noting that his presence deters Russian attacks. Zelenskyy jokingly offered to grant Kellogg Ukrainian citizenship to encourage the aggressor to stop the attacks.

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Keith Kellogg
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv