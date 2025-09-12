$41.310.10
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
The New York Times

Klymenko discussed the repatriation of fallen defenders' bodies with Kit Kellogg's daughter

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

Ihor Klymenko discussed with Megan Mobbs the issues of identification and repatriation of the bodies of fallen Ukrainian soldiers. The meeting also concerned expanding the capabilities of the Ministry of Internal Affairs experts and creating a National Bank of Biometric Data.

Klymenko discussed the repatriation of fallen defenders' bodies with Kit Kellogg's daughter

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko discussed the identification and repatriation of the bodies of fallen Ukrainian soldiers during a meeting with Megan Mobbs, daughter of General Keith Kellogg. Klymenko announced this on his Telegram page, UNN reports.

Today I met with the President of The Romulus T. Weatherman Foundation, Megan Mobbs – daughter of the US President's Special Representative for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg.

- Klymenko reported.

We discussed the following issues:

• repatriation of the bodies of fallen defenders and their identification;

• expanding the capabilities of experts in the Ministry of Internal Affairs system, who already conduct over 90% of all DNA examinations in Ukraine today;

• creating a National Biometric Data Bank, which will allow combining the resources of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and integrating with the databases of partner countries;

• training Ukrainian experts and exchanging their unique experience with international partners.

Megan Mobbs, as a former military officer, well understands the value of our work and the importance of the Ministry of Internal Affairs' mission. We have confirmation of further cooperation in the direction of identifying the bodies of the deceased. I am sincerely grateful to Megan Mobbs and the Foundation for their continued support of Ukraine. This is assistance that has both practical and deep human significance.

- Klymenko wrote.

Addition

The Ministry of Internal Affairs admitted that there is very little information regarding missing military personnel in 2022-2023, specifically in the Bakhmut direction.

I want to admit that there is very little information about those missing in 2022-2023, specifically in the Bakhmut direction. There is such a problem, bodies are returned during repatriation from the Bakhmut direction, this is what the aggressor country tells us preliminarily, but it is not a very large number.

- said Anastasia Shydlovska, head of the department of the Office for Missing Persons under Special Circumstances of the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Missing Persons under Special Circumstances of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

In 2025, more than 10,000 bodies of military personnel were returned to Ukraine. The identification of the deceased often occurs through DNA due to the condition of the bodies.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Keith Kellogg
charity
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Ihor Klymenko
United States
Ukraine