Trump's envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, to leave post in January - Reuters

$42.090.03
48.790.00
ukenru
06:10 PM • 15306 views
Zelenskyy-Witkoff meeting in Turkey canceled due to 'unacceptable' US plan to end war - media
04:13 PM • 25476 views
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect on November 20: how many queues will be disconnected
04:01 PM • 24673 views
Ministry of Energy gets interim head: who got the position Hrynchuk
Exclusive
November 19, 02:24 PM • 34795 views
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
November 19, 02:04 PM • 20965 views
Zelenskyy to meet with US Army representatives on Thursday amid Kyiv receiving 'signals' about US plan to end war - Reuters
November 19, 01:20 PM • 15920 views
High-voltage power line to Zaporizhzhia NPP restored - Ukrenergo
November 19, 01:15 PM • 15867 views
The number of victims of the night attack by the Russian Federation in Ternopil has risen to 25, three of them are childrenVideo
November 19, 12:10 PM • 16576 views
Parliament dismisses Hrynchuk from post of Minister of Energy
Exclusive
November 19, 11:46 AM • 22154 views
License of scandalous Odrex clinic in question: Ministry of Health forms commission after patient deaths
November 19, 11:37 AM • 18888 views
The Rada dismissed Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
1.5m/s
81%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Already 20 dead, including 2 children, and 66 injured as a result of the Russian attack on TernopilPhotoNovember 19, 11:26 AM • 30649 views
Cozy dessert: 5 cookie recipes that everyone can makePhotoNovember 19, 12:04 PM • 34563 views
Representatives of the "Servant of the People" faction issued a statement on the creation of a coalition and a government of national resilience: what is it aboutNovember 19, 12:37 PM • 7228 views
How to return a train ticket: detailed instructionsPhotoNovember 19, 02:12 PM • 23737 views
The grandson of the famous Ukrainian politician Levko Lukyanenko died in battles with Russian occupiersNovember 19, 02:27 PM • 13957 views
Publications
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
Exclusive
November 19, 02:24 PM • 34788 views
How to return a train ticket: detailed instructionsPhotoNovember 19, 02:12 PM • 23799 views
Cozy dessert: 5 cookie recipes that everyone can makePhotoNovember 19, 12:04 PM • 34610 views
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
Exclusive
November 19, 08:06 AM • 45501 views
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
Exclusive
November 19, 07:42 AM • 45341 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ihor Klymenko
Rustem Umerov
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Ternopil
Israel
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 36377 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 34811 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 35860 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 52717 views
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie MercuryVideoNovember 18, 10:02 AM • 44859 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Kh-101
Fox News
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Trump's envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, to leave post in January - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 768 views

Trump's special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, has announced his intention to step down in January. His departure means the loss of one of the few consistent supporters of Ukraine in the current Trump administration.

Trump's envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, to leave post in January - Reuters

US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, has informed colleagues of his intention to step down in January, four sources told Reuters. His departure means the loss of one of the few consistent supporters of Ukraine in the current Trump administration, writes UNN.

Details

According to the interlocutors, Kellogg called January a "natural starting point" due to current regulations that require interim envoys to be confirmed by the Senate if they have been in office for more than 360 days.

Trump nominates John Cole as US envoy to Belarus09.11.25, 21:33 • 7386 views

European diplomats, including Ukrainian ones, considered the retired lieutenant general one of the few sympathetic voices in Trump's team, which often leaned towards the Kremlin's interpretations of the causes of the war. Kellogg himself consistently condemned Russia's strikes on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure – much more harshly than some of his colleagues.

At the White House, he repeatedly clashed with Special Envoy for Peace Missions Steve Witkoff, who, sources say, echoed some of Vladimir Putin's talking points and promoted a "one-sided territorial exchange" as an element of a potential peace agreement.

Zelenskyy-Witkoff meeting in Turkey canceled due to 'unacceptable' US plan to end war - media19.11.25, 20:10 • 15297 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Vladimir Putin
Belarus
Keith Kellogg
United States Senate
White House
Reuters
Donald Trump
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine