Trump's envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, to leave post in January - Reuters

US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, has informed colleagues of his intention to step down in January, four sources told Reuters. His departure means the loss of one of the few consistent supporters of Ukraine in the current Trump administration, writes UNN.

According to the interlocutors, Kellogg called January a "natural starting point" due to current regulations that require interim envoys to be confirmed by the Senate if they have been in office for more than 360 days.

European diplomats, including Ukrainian ones, considered the retired lieutenant general one of the few sympathetic voices in Trump's team, which often leaned towards the Kremlin's interpretations of the causes of the war. Kellogg himself consistently condemned Russia's strikes on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure – much more harshly than some of his colleagues.

At the White House, he repeatedly clashed with Special Envoy for Peace Missions Steve Witkoff, who, sources say, echoed some of Vladimir Putin's talking points and promoted a "one-sided territorial exchange" as an element of a potential peace agreement.

