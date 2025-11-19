Zelenskyy-Witkoff meeting in Turkey canceled due to 'unacceptable' US plan to end war - media

Photo: AP

Today's meeting between Trump's adviser Steve Witkoff and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ankara has been canceled, Axios reports, citing an American official. The reason is Zelenskyy's arrival with his vision, which Russia will never accept. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The 28-point plan envisages that Russia will gain de facto control over Donbas, although Ukraine still controls about 12% of these territories. At the same time, the territories from which Ukraine withdraws its troops will be considered demilitarized, and Russia will not be able to deploy its troops there. In other regions, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, the lines of control will mostly remain frozen, and Russia will return some of the lands after negotiations.

According to sources, the US plan involves territorial concessions from Ukraine and limitations on the size of the Ukrainian military and long-range weapons in exchange for US security guarantees. Ukrainian officials confirmed that Ukraine objects to many points and has not received a written proposal.

Qatari and Turkish mediation helped end the war in Gaza and may help end the war in Ukraine — said a source familiar with the matter.

According to him, a Qatari official participated in negotiations between Witkoff and Zelenskyy's adviser Rustem Umerov, who conveyed Ukraine's position.

Before the meeting, Witkoff also discussed the plan with Russian Ambassador Kirill Dmitriev.

