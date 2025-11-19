$42.090.03
Zelenskyy-Witkoff meeting in Turkey canceled due to 'unacceptable' US plan to end war - media
04:13 PM • 19671 views
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect on November 20: how many queues will be disconnected
04:01 PM • 21621 views
Ministry of Energy gets interim head: who got the position Hrynchuk
Exclusive
02:24 PM • 30890 views
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
02:04 PM • 19817 views
Zelenskyy to meet with US Army representatives on Thursday amid Kyiv receiving 'signals' about US plan to end war - Reuters
November 19, 01:20 PM • 15246 views
High-voltage power line to Zaporizhzhia NPP restored - Ukrenergo
November 19, 01:15 PM • 15398 views
The number of victims of the night attack by the Russian Federation in Ternopil has risen to 25, three of them are children
November 19, 12:10 PM • 16284 views
Parliament dismisses Hrynchuk from post of Minister of Energy
Exclusive
November 19, 11:46 AM • 21892 views
License of scandalous Odrex clinic in question: Ministry of Health forms commission after patient deaths
November 19, 11:37 AM • 18784 views
The Rada dismissed Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice
Zelenskyy-Witkoff meeting in Turkey canceled due to 'unacceptable' US plan to end war - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12233 views

The meeting between Trump's adviser Stephen Witkoff and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ankara has been canceled. The reason was Zelenskyy's vision, which Russia will never accept, according to Axios.

Zelenskyy-Witkoff meeting in Turkey canceled due to 'unacceptable' US plan to end war - media
Photo: AP

Today's meeting between Trump's adviser Steve Witkoff and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ankara has been canceled, Axios reports, citing an American official. The reason is Zelenskyy's arrival with his vision, which Russia will never accept. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The 28-point plan envisages that Russia will gain de facto control over Donbas, although Ukraine still controls about 12% of these territories. At the same time, the territories from which Ukraine withdraws its troops will be considered demilitarized, and Russia will not be able to deploy its troops there. In other regions, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, the lines of control will mostly remain frozen, and Russia will return some of the lands after negotiations.

Zelenskyy to meet with US Army representatives on Thursday amid Kyiv receiving 'signals' about US plan to end war - Reuters19.11.25, 16:04 • 19817 views

According to sources, the US plan involves territorial concessions from Ukraine and limitations on the size of the Ukrainian military and long-range weapons in exchange for US security guarantees. Ukrainian officials confirmed that Ukraine objects to many points and has not received a written proposal.

Reduction of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, abandonment of Donbas: journalist reveals details of the US peace plan for Ukraine19.11.25, 19:38 • 2664 views

Qatari and Turkish mediation helped end the war in Gaza and may help end the war in Ukraine

— said a source familiar with the matter.

According to him, a Qatari official participated in negotiations between Witkoff and Zelenskyy's adviser Rustem Umerov, who conveyed Ukraine's position.

Before the meeting, Witkoff also discussed the plan with Russian Ambassador Kirill Dmitriev.

Erdogan stated Turkey's readiness to discuss peace proposals for Ukraine with Russia19.11.25, 18:14 • 1984 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Steve Witkoff
Rustem Umerov
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Reuters
Kherson Oblast
Qatar
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Ankara
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Gaza Strip
Ukraine