Erdogan stated Turkey's readiness to discuss peace proposals for Ukraine with Russia
Kyiv • UNN
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated that Ankara is open to discussing proposals with Russia that could help establish a just peace in Ukraine. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made this statement during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.
Details
Erdoğan emphasized that his country continues to support efforts aimed at ending the war. According to him, Turkey is ready to consider initiatives that could contribute to achieving a just and lasting peace.
Turkey is always ready to discuss with Russia proposals that will pave the way for a just peace in Ukraine
Erdoğan confirmed that Turkey will continue to play an active role in finding solutions that can help end the war and ensure peace in Ukraine.
Recall
Turkish President Recep Erdoğan received Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with an official ceremony. Zelenskyy also visited Anıtkabir and laid a wreath at Atatürk's mausoleum.