Reduction of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, abandonment of Donbas: journalist reveals details of the US peace plan for Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The US is promoting a plan to end the war that involves halving the Armed Forces of Ukraine, abandoning certain weapons, and Donbas. FT journalist Christopher Miller reports on Zelenskyy's dissatisfaction with this proposal.
"I can confirm the hasty US and Russian proposal being pushed to Ukrainians through Dmitriev-Vitkoff to Umerov. This would mean Ukraine's capitulation, and people I know say these are simply the Kremlin's maximalist demands," Miller said.
According to him, the plan, among other things, involves halving the Ukrainian Armed Forces, abandoning certain weapons, and giving up Donbas.
"Zelensky is unhappy," Miller added.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hold talks in Turkey on Wednesday and meet with US military representatives in Kyiv on Thursday as part of a new campaign to resume peace talks with Russia, with Kyiv having received "signals" regarding the US plan to end the war.
