Trump administration intensifies secret peace talks with Russia on Ukraine – CNN
Kyiv • UNN
The Trump administration is secretly developing a new peace plan with Russia to end the war in Ukraine. Special envoy Steve Witkoff is leading the effort, and talks accelerated this week due to new Kremlin willingness to reach a deal.
The administration of President Donald Trump is secretly developing a new peace plan with Russia to end the war in Ukraine, a source familiar with the negotiations told CNN. UNN writes about this.
Details
According to the information, President's special envoy Steve Witkoff, who coordinated negotiations with Moscow, is leading these efforts.
Negotiations accelerated this week as the administration feels the Kremlin has signaled a new willingness to deal
Trump administration secretly developing new plan to end war in Ukraine with Russia - Axios19.11.25, 05:05 • 20815 views
Today, Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll, along with a Pentagon delegation, arrived in Ukraine.
With a fact-finding mission to meet with Ukrainian officials and discuss efforts to end the war
The delegation also included Chief of Staff of the Army General Randy George, Commander-in-Chief of the US Army in Europe General Chris Donahue, and Army Sergeant Major Michael Weimer.
American sources indicate that Driscoll's mission was part of the White House's efforts to resume peace talks. He was to discuss with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other high-ranking Ukrainian officials the needs for weapons and conditions on the battlefield, as well as launched peace initiatives.
Russian sources confirmed that high-level contacts between American and Russian officials, including Witkoff, are ongoing.
Zelenskyy to meet with US Army representatives on Thursday amid Kyiv receiving 'signals' about US plan to end war - Reuters19.11.25, 16:04 • 14377 views