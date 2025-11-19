$42.070.02
48.790.20
ukenru
10:19 PM • 15128 views
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Trump administration secretly developing new plan to end war in Ukraine with Russia - Axios

Kyiv • UNN

 • 812 views

The administration of US President Donald Trump is secretly developing a new 28-point plan with Russia to end the war in Ukraine. Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, discussed it with Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev.

Trump administration secretly developing new plan to end war in Ukraine with Russia - Axios

The administration of US President Donald Trump is secretly developing a new plan with Russia to end the war in Ukraine. This is reported by the publication Axios with reference to American and Russian officials, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the 28-point US plan emerged after Trump's initiatives for agreements in Gaza yielded results. One of the high-ranking Russian representatives, in a comment to Axios, stated that he generally positively assesses this document. At the same time, it is still unknown how Ukraine and its European partners will react to it.

According to the publication, citing informed sources, the US plan consists of 28 points, divided into four main blocks: ending the war in Ukraine, security guarantees, European security, and future relations between Washington and Russia and Ukraine.

It is unclear how the plan addresses contentious issues such as territorial control in eastern Ukraine, where Russian forces are slowly advancing but still control far less territory than the Kremlin demands.

- the post says.

According to Axios, Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff is leading the development of the plan and has discussed it in detail with Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev.

Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, who is also involved in diplomatic contacts regarding Ukraine, told Axios in an interview that during his visit to Miami on October 24-26, he held three days of talks with Lenny Witkoff and other members of Trump's team.

At the same time, according to Ukrainian and American officials, Witkoff planned to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday in Turkey, but postponed the trip.

A Ukrainian official also confirmed to Axios that Witkoff presented the plan to National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov during their meeting earlier this week in Miami.

"We know that the Americans are working on something."

- said a Ukrainian official.

The publication reports that the US president has made it clear that it is time to stop the killings and make a deal to end the war. Trump believes there is a chance to end this senseless war if flexibility is shown.

Dmitriev told Axios that the main idea was to take as a basis the principles that Trump and Kremlin chief Putin agreed upon in August in Alaska, and to prepare a proposal "on resolving the conflict in Ukraine, as well as on restoring relations between the US and Russia and resolving Russia's security issues."

"In fact, it's a much broader concept, which essentially boils down to 'how can we finally ensure lasting security not only in Ukraine, but throughout Europe?'"

- he noted.

According to Dmitriev, the goal is to prepare a written document on this topic by the next meeting between Trump and Putin. Plans for a leaders' summit in Budapest are still in effect.

Dmitriev noted that these efforts have nothing to do with the UK's initiative to develop a peace plan for Ukraine modeled on Gaza, which, in his opinion, has no chance of success because it does not take into account Russia's position.

The Russian envoy noted that the American side is now explaining the "advantages" of its current approach to Ukrainians and Europeans.

"This is happening against the backdrop of Russia undoubtedly making additional gains on the battlefield."

- he stated.

The publication adds that an American official confirmed that the White House has begun informing European officials about the new plan, but this does not apply to the Ukrainian side.

The official noted that the White House believes there is a real opportunity to involve Ukrainians and Europeans in the plan, and added that the plan will be adapted to take into account proposals from various parties.

"We believe that now is a favorable time for this plan. But both sides must be practical and realistic," the American official summarized.

Trump surprised by the duration of the war in Ukraine and has "another deal with Putin"19.11.25, 00:06 • 12593 views

Vita Zelenetska

