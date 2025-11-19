$42.090.03
48.790.00
ukenru
Exclusive
02:24 PM • 4350 views
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
02:04 PM • 7314 views
Zelenskyy to meet with US Army representatives on Thursday amid Kyiv receiving 'signals' about US plan to end war - Reuters
01:20 PM • 8036 views
High-voltage power line to Zaporizhzhia NPP restored - Ukrenergo
01:15 PM • 10937 views
The number of victims of the night attack by the Russian Federation in Ternopil has risen to 25, three of them are childrenVideo
12:10 PM • 14017 views
Parliament dismisses Hrynchuk from post of Minister of Energy
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 20369 views
License of scandalous Odrex clinic in question: Ministry of Health forms commission after patient deaths
11:37 AM • 17785 views
The Rada dismissed Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice
10:05 AM • 16075 views
Romania, in addition to Poland, scrambled fighter jets amid Russia's attack on Ukraine: it detected a drone in its airspace
Exclusive
November 19, 08:21 AM • 18739 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a teacher attacked a lyceum employee with a knife
Exclusive
November 19, 08:06 AM • 36078 views
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
1.1m/s
65%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia attacked energy infrastructure: emergency power outages introduced in several regionsNovember 19, 05:59 AM • 30215 views
9 dead in Ternopil and injured in a number of regions: Zelensky showed the consequences of the Russian attack with more than 470 drones and 48 missilesPhotoVideoNovember 19, 07:35 AM • 18845 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 26139 views
10 people died due to the Russian attack on Ternopil, among 37 injured, twelve are children, there are people under the rubble - MIAPhotoVideoNovember 19, 08:10 AM • 26510 views
Already 20 dead, including 2 children, and 66 injured as a result of the Russian attack on TernopilPhoto11:26 AM • 19350 views
Publications
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
Exclusive
02:24 PM • 4388 views
How to return a train ticket: detailed instructionsPhoto02:12 PM • 4438 views
Cozy dessert: 5 cookie recipes that everyone can makePhoto12:04 PM • 16399 views
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
Exclusive
November 19, 08:06 AM • 36086 views
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
Exclusive
November 19, 07:42 AM • 36255 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Herman Halushchenko
Steve Witkoff
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
Ternopil
United States
Poland
Warsaw
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 26303 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 29848 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 31090 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 48416 views
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie MercuryVideoNovember 18, 10:02 AM • 43727 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Financial Times
Dassault Mirage 2000
Boeing P-8 Poseidon

Zelenskyy to meet with US Army representatives on Thursday amid Kyiv receiving 'signals' about US plan to end war - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7400 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hold talks in Turkey and meet with US Army representatives in Kyiv. Kyiv has received 'signals' regarding a US plan to end the war.

Zelenskyy to meet with US Army representatives on Thursday amid Kyiv receiving 'signals' about US plan to end war - Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hold talks in Turkey on Wednesday and meet with US Army representatives in Kyiv on Thursday as part of a new campaign to resume peace talks with Russia, with Kyiv having received "signals" regarding a US plan to end the war, Reuters reports, citing a source, writes UNN.

Details

There have been no direct talks between Kyiv and Moscow since the meeting in Istanbul in July, the publication notes.

"Efforts to resume peace talks appear to be gaining momentum, although Moscow has shown no signs of changing its terms for ending the war. It downplayed media reports that the United States is working on a 28-point peace plan," the publication says.

Announcing plans for a visit to Turkey, Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that he was preparing to "intensify negotiations" and would discuss with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan how to establish a "just peace" in Ukraine.

"Doing everything possible to bring the end of the war closer is Ukraine's top priority," he said, referring to the meeting in Turkey.

Axios reported on Tuesday that Washington is secretly working on a roadmap to end the war, consulting with Russia.

Trump administration secretly developing new plan to end war in Ukraine with Russia - Axios19.11.25, 05:05 • 20452 views

Asked about the report, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that there had been no changes regarding possible peace proposals since the meeting between Putin and Trump in Alaska in August.

"So far, there are no innovations on this issue that I could inform you about," Peskov said.

A high-ranking Ukrainian official told Reuters that Kyiv had received "signals" regarding a number of US proposals to end the war, which Washington had discussed with Russia. Ukraine did not participate in the preparation of these proposals, the source said.

- the publication notes.

According to Axios journalist Barak Ravid, US special envoy Steve "Witkoff discussed this plan with Zelenskyy's national security adviser Rustem Umerov at a meeting earlier this week in Miami," which the Ukrainian official confirmed.

The US Embassy in Kyiv, meanwhile, reported that a US delegation led by US Army Secretary Dan Driskell is in Kyiv on a "fact-finding mission."

The delegation also includes Army Chief of Staff General Randy George, who, along with Driskell, will meet with Zelenskyy on Thursday.

- a source familiar with the situation told Reuters.

A Turkish source said that US special envoy Steve Witkoff may also visit Turkey, but US officials have not yet announced such a visit, the publication notes. Another source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry said that Turkish officials will only meet with Zelenskyy, and Witkoff is not expected to participate in meetings in Ankara.

Trump's attempts to achieve a ceasefire have so far been unsuccessful, and last month he abruptly canceled a planned summit with Putin in Budapest.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Alaska
Steve Witkoff
Rustem Umerov
Reuters
Donald Trump
Istanbul
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Ankara
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Budapest
Kyiv