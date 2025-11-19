Zelenskyy to meet with US Army representatives on Thursday amid Kyiv receiving 'signals' about US plan to end war - Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hold talks in Turkey on Wednesday and meet with US Army representatives in Kyiv on Thursday as part of a new campaign to resume peace talks with Russia, with Kyiv having received "signals" regarding a US plan to end the war, Reuters reports, citing a source, writes UNN.

Details

There have been no direct talks between Kyiv and Moscow since the meeting in Istanbul in July, the publication notes.

"Efforts to resume peace talks appear to be gaining momentum, although Moscow has shown no signs of changing its terms for ending the war. It downplayed media reports that the United States is working on a 28-point peace plan," the publication says.

Announcing plans for a visit to Turkey, Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that he was preparing to "intensify negotiations" and would discuss with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan how to establish a "just peace" in Ukraine.

"Doing everything possible to bring the end of the war closer is Ukraine's top priority," he said, referring to the meeting in Turkey.

Axios reported on Tuesday that Washington is secretly working on a roadmap to end the war, consulting with Russia.

Trump administration secretly developing new plan to end war in Ukraine with Russia - Axios

Asked about the report, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that there had been no changes regarding possible peace proposals since the meeting between Putin and Trump in Alaska in August.

"So far, there are no innovations on this issue that I could inform you about," Peskov said.

A high-ranking Ukrainian official told Reuters that Kyiv had received "signals" regarding a number of US proposals to end the war, which Washington had discussed with Russia. Ukraine did not participate in the preparation of these proposals, the source said. - the publication notes.

According to Axios journalist Barak Ravid, US special envoy Steve "Witkoff discussed this plan with Zelenskyy's national security adviser Rustem Umerov at a meeting earlier this week in Miami," which the Ukrainian official confirmed.

The US Embassy in Kyiv, meanwhile, reported that a US delegation led by US Army Secretary Dan Driskell is in Kyiv on a "fact-finding mission."

The delegation also includes Army Chief of Staff General Randy George, who, along with Driskell, will meet with Zelenskyy on Thursday. - a source familiar with the situation told Reuters.

A Turkish source said that US special envoy Steve Witkoff may also visit Turkey, but US officials have not yet announced such a visit, the publication notes. Another source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry said that Turkish officials will only meet with Zelenskyy, and Witkoff is not expected to participate in meetings in Ankara.

Trump's attempts to achieve a ceasefire have so far been unsuccessful, and last month he abruptly canceled a planned summit with Putin in Budapest.