The matches between Dynamo and Vorskla will be played in Kyiv, not Poltava

Vorskla Poltava has asked Dynamo Kyiv to postpone the match of the 19th round of the Ukrainian Premier League from Poltava to Kyiv. The reason for this is the instability of the power supply and low temperatures at night, which may not allow the condition of the pitch to meet the regulations at the start of the match. Kyiv residents agreed. This is stated in the statements of both clubs, reports UNN.

Details

"For objective reasons, the match of the 19th round of the UPL Vorskla vs Dynamo has been postponed to Kyiv. The date and time of the match will not change," Vorskla said.

Kyiv's Dynamo reported that "the lawn of the Oleksiy Butovsky Vorskla stadium is ready for the match, but due to the instability of electricity supply and low temperatures at night during the week, the condition of the lawn at the start of the match may not comply with the Regulations on Stadium Infrastructure and Safety Measures for Football Competitions.

"Based on this, Vorskla's management turned to their colleagues from Oleksandriya to play the game at the Nika Stadium, which was declared by Poltava as a reserve stadium, but they were refused. As a result, the Poltava club asked Dynamo to play the game at the Valeriy Lobanovsky Stadium, and our club met their future rival halfway. At the same time, Dynamo will take care of the organization and security measures, by prior arrangement," Dynamo said.

Addendum

This is not the first time after the winter break that the teams' matches have been moved to other cities. In particular, the match between Kryvbas and Veres, in which Yuriy Vernydub's team lost 0:3, was supposed to take place in Kryvyi Rih, but it was decided to move the match to Rivne due to weather conditions.

In addition, Lviv's Rukh asked to postpone the match against LNZ due to the severe epidemiological situation in the team's condition, but without waiting for a response from the UAF, it was decided to play the match.

Recall

In the last round, Dynamo beat Karpaty 2-0, and Vorskla lost to Obolon 1-0.

The match between Vorskla and Dynamo was supposed to take place on March 1, but at the request of the coaching staff of the Ukrainian national football team, the UPL approved new dates and times for the matches of the 19th, 20th and 21st rounds. Vorskla vs Dynamo will take place this Friday, February 28, at 15:30.

