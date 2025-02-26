The matches between Dynamo and Vorskla will be played in Kyiv, not Poltava

ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM • 46847 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 89974 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 115359 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 107181 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 150253 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 120316 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
February 26, 05:49 PM • 136000 views

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM • 134012 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal

Exclusive
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127719 views

Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure

Exclusive
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
February 26, 02:30 PM • 124691 views

Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

February 27, 11:16 AM • 27507 views
Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

February 27, 11:28 AM • 36611 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 120098 views
France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

February 27, 11:59 AM • 49900 views
Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

February 27, 12:06 PM • 40530 views
Publications
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 115359 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 120098 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 150253 views
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF
Exclusive

February 26, 11:28 AM • 193376 views
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

February 26, 10:54 AM • 193722 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 123782 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 125933 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 155624 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 136050 views
Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

February 25, 12:49 PM • 143504 views
Actual
The matches between Dynamo and Vorskla will be played in Kyiv, not Poltava

The matches between Dynamo and Vorskla will be played in Kyiv, not Poltava

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21234 views

Due to unstable power supply and low temperatures, the Vorskla vs Dynamo match has been moved from Poltava to Kyiv. The game will take place on February 28 at the Valery Lobanovsky Stadium.

Vorskla Poltava has asked Dynamo Kyiv to postpone the match of the 19th round of the Ukrainian Premier League from Poltava to Kyiv. The reason for this is the instability of the power supply and low temperatures at night, which may not allow the condition of the pitch to meet the regulations at the start of the match. Kyiv residents agreed. This is stated in the statements of both clubs, reports UNN.

Details

"For objective reasons, the match of the 19th round of the UPL Vorskla vs Dynamo has been postponed to Kyiv. The date and time of the match will not change," Vorskla said.

Kyiv's Dynamo reported that "the lawn of the Oleksiy Butovsky Vorskla stadium is ready for the match, but due to the instability of electricity supply and low temperatures at night during the week, the condition of the lawn at the start of the match may not comply with the Regulations on Stadium Infrastructure and Safety Measures for Football Competitions.

"Based on this, Vorskla's management turned to their colleagues from Oleksandriya to play the game at the Nika Stadium, which was declared by Poltava as a reserve stadium, but they were refused. As a result, the Poltava club asked Dynamo to play the game at the Valeriy Lobanovsky Stadium, and our club met their future rival halfway. At the same time, Dynamo will take care of the organization and security measures, by prior arrangement," Dynamo said.

Addendum 

This is not the first time after the winter break that the teams' matches have been moved to other cities. In particular, the match between Kryvbas and Veres, in which Yuriy Vernydub's team lost 0:3, was supposed to take place in Kryvyi Rih, but it was decided to move the match to Rivne due to weather conditions.

In addition, Lviv's Rukh asked to postpone the match against LNZ due to the severe epidemiological situation in the team's condition, but without waiting for a response from the UAF, it was decided to play the match.

Recall

In the last round, Dynamo beat Karpaty 2-0, and Vorskla lost to Obolon 1-0.

The match between Vorskla and Dynamo was supposed to take place on March 1, but at the request of the coaching staff of the Ukrainian national football team, the UPL approved new dates and times for the matches of the 19th, 20th and 21st rounds. Vorskla vs Dynamo will take place this Friday, February 28, at 15:30.

The battle for the first place is gaining momentum: the result of the 18th round of the UPL25.02.25, 08:48 • 222911 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
fc-dynamo-kyivFC Dynamo Kyiv
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising