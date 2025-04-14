Ingulets goalkeeper Palamarchuk sets unique UPL achievement

In the match against Lviv's "Karpaty", "Ingulets" goalkeeper Oleksiy Palamarchuk parried a penalty from Bruninho and set a unique UPL achievement for the number of penalties saved - this shot was the sixth in a row saved by the goalkeeper, writes UNN.

Details

Today, April 14, Lviv's "Karpaty" visited Petrovsky's "Ingulets" in the 24th round of the Ukrainian Premier League. The visitors quickly opened the scoring, thanks to the efforts of Vladyslav Boboglo - Bruninho made a corner kick, and the defender was the most agile in the penalty area and shot accurately past the goalkeeper's head (1:0).

In the 81st minute, Baboglo scored a double again after a corner kick - Fedor passed to Chachua, who made a cross into the penalty area right on Baboglo's head, who sent the ball into the goal - 2:0.

Already in added time, Kristian Svistun scored a beautiful goal - the "Ingulets" striker, making a cross from the flank, "lobbed it over the collar" of Kinareikin - 2:1.

Despite the defeat, "Ingulets" goalkeeper Oleksiy Palamarchuk set a unique championship achievement. The fact is that in the 12th minute, the goalkeeper "mowed down" Yan Kostenko in his own penalty area, and the referee pointed to the spot. Bruninho approached the ball, but could not outplay the goalkeeper.

For the goalkeeper of the team from Petrovo, this is the sixth consecutive penalty saved in a UPL match, which is an absolute record. He surpassed Shakhtar goalkeeper Dmytro Riznyk in this indicator, who managed to parry five consecutive 11-meter shots while playing for Vorskla in 2021.

Palamarchuk last conceded a goal from a penalty in September 2024, when he failed to parry a shot from Marko Mrvaljevich from Veres in the UPL match. Palamarchuk also started a series of six saved 11-meter shots with a match against Karpaty in the first round, when he saved a shot from Igor Neves.

Another interesting fact is that this is Karpaty's first victory over Ingulets - in the fourth match between the rivals.

"The record is a record, but we didn't score the important points we needed. I went myself, I fouled myself, I had to save it. I looked at him, he was somehow (Bruninho - ed.)

unsure, didn't know where to shoot, tried to react until the end," Palamarchuk reacted to the record.

It should be noted that after 24 rounds, Karpaty overtook Kryvbas, who lost to Dynamo, and rose to 5th place. Ingulets is in last place in the table. Kyiv's Dynamo remains the leader of the championship, with 60 points and 6 points ahead of its closest pursuer, Oleksandriya.

