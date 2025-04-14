$41.180.14
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 16586 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 14612 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 19828 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 29221 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 62098 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 58395 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 33742 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59546 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106684 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 166180 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Tags
Authors
Ingulets goalkeeper Palamarchuk sets unique UPL achievement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3658 views

Oleksiy Palamarchuk became the first goalkeeper in the UPL to save 6 penalties in a row. In the match against "Karpaty", he parried Bruninho's shot, but the team still lost.

Ingulets goalkeeper Palamarchuk sets unique UPL achievement

In the match against Lviv's "Karpaty", "Ingulets" goalkeeper Oleksiy Palamarchuk parried a penalty from Bruninho and set a unique UPL achievement for the number of penalties saved - this shot was the sixth in a row saved by the goalkeeper, writes UNN.

Details

Today, April 14, Lviv's "Karpaty" visited Petrovsky's "Ingulets" in the 24th round of the Ukrainian Premier League. The visitors quickly opened the scoring, thanks to the efforts of Vladyslav Boboglo - Bruninho made a corner kick, and the defender was the most agile in the penalty area and shot accurately past the goalkeeper's head (1:0).

In the 81st minute, Baboglo scored a double again after a corner kick - Fedor passed to Chachua, who made a cross into the penalty area right on Baboglo's head, who sent the ball into the goal - 2:0.

Already in added time, Kristian Svistun scored a beautiful goal - the "Ingulets" striker, making a cross from the flank, "lobbed it over the collar" of Kinareikin - 2:1.

Despite the defeat, "Ingulets" goalkeeper Oleksiy Palamarchuk set a unique championship achievement. The fact is that in the 12th minute, the goalkeeper "mowed down" Yan Kostenko in his own penalty area, and the referee pointed to the spot. Bruninho approached the ball, but could not outplay the goalkeeper.

For the goalkeeper of the team from Petrovo, this is the sixth consecutive penalty saved in a UPL match, which is an absolute record. He surpassed Shakhtar goalkeeper Dmytro Riznyk in this indicator, who managed to parry five consecutive 11-meter shots while playing for Vorskla in 2021.

Palamarchuk last conceded a goal from a penalty in September 2024, when he failed to parry a shot from Marko Mrvaljevich from Veres in the UPL match. Palamarchuk also started a series of six saved 11-meter shots with a match against Karpaty in the first round, when he saved a shot from Igor Neves.

Another interesting fact is that this is Karpaty's first victory over Ingulets - in the fourth match between the rivals.

"The record is a record, but we didn't score the important points we needed. I went myself, I fouled myself, I had to save it. I looked at him, he was somehow (Bruninho - ed.)

unsure, didn't know where to shoot, tried to react until the end," Palamarchuk reacted to the record.

It should be noted that after 24 rounds, Karpaty overtook Kryvbas, who lost to Dynamo, and rose to 5th place. Ingulets is in last place in the table. Kyiv's Dynamo remains the leader of the championship, with 60 points and 6 points ahead of its closest pursuer, Oleksandriya.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

