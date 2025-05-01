McDonald's removes legendary Big Tasty burger from menu

The McDonald's restaurant in Ukraine announced on its official Instagram that the legendary "Big Tasty" burger is leaving the menu, writes UNN.

Details

"Big Tasty is leaving the menu. Thank you for loving it as much as we did," the message reads.

The company did not specify when exactly it will disappear from the menu.

Reference

"Big Tasty" is the largest burger on the menu, which was included in the range of establishments in 2006. According to the restaurant, it consists of natural beef combined with fresh vegetables and melted "Emmental" cheese.

