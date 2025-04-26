McDonald's denied returning to Russia: brand protection, not market plans

$41.690.00
Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch
02:39 PM • 15702 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 29239 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 24089 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 72447 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 46592 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 44112 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 48527 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 52054 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 09:10 AM • 41268 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
April 25, 07:40 AM • 40857 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

Popular news

Funeral mass for the Pope has ended in the Vatican

April 26, 10:25 AM • 21204 views

Pope Francis' coffin has arrived at his burial site in Rome

April 26, 11:10 AM • 7446 views

In Kyiv, a teenager was rude to an older woman for commenting on Russian music: a protocol was drawn up against the young man's mother

April 26, 11:45 AM • 11119 views

Ursula von der Leyen to meet with Vladimir Zelensky in Rome

April 26, 12:30 PM • 8324 views

The second meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump in Rome did not take place due to "tight schedules" - Sky News

April 26, 12:39 PM • 12794 views
Publications

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 72447 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 77458 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 107636 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 158428 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 320140 views
UNN Lite

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

02:39 PM • 15702 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 27357 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 64203 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 56293 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 60461 views
McDonald's denied returning to Russia: brand protection, not market plans

Kyiv • UNN

 • 952 views

McDonald's denied information about returning to Russia, explaining that re-registration of trademarks in the Russian Federation is necessary to protect the brand from use by third parties. The company emphasized that its position regarding Russia remains unchanged.

McDonald's denied returning to Russia: brand protection, not market plans

The American fast food restaurant corporation McDonald's has denied information about the return of its business to Russia. Earlier, the media reported on the filing of an application for re-registration of trademarks in the Russian Federation in December 2024. The company stated that it did this in order to prevent third-party businesses, including those in Russia, from using trademarks for their own benefit. This is reported by UNN with reference to the X-account McDonald's.

Details

"On April 26, disinformation about the possible return of McDonald's to Russia began to spread online, which was caused by a wave of publications in the Russian media about the filing by the McDonald's Corporation of an application for re-registration of trademarks in Russia in December 2024," the company said in a statement.

It is noted that intellectual property is "one of the most valuable assets" of the company, and therefore McDonald's regularly renews the ownership of its trademarks around the world.

Even in those countries where the company does not conduct any activities. We do this to protect our brand and prevent third-party businesses or individuals, including in Russia, from using our trademarks for their own benefit.

- the company emphasized. 

McDonald's also noted that their position is "clear and remains unchanged."

"McDonald's was one of the first international businesses to condemn Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine and left the Russian market, announcing the sale of the chain in May 2022. This decision is a testament to the company's values, and we remain true to these values," the company added.

McDonald's breakfast menu returns to Kyiv and the region starting March 25-2625.03.25, 09:55 • 37644 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarEconomyNews of the World
