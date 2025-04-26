McDonald's denied returning to Russia: brand protection, not market plans

The American fast food restaurant corporation McDonald's has denied information about the return of its business to Russia. Earlier, the media reported on the filing of an application for re-registration of trademarks in the Russian Federation in December 2024. The company stated that it did this in order to prevent third-party businesses, including those in Russia, from using trademarks for their own benefit. This is reported by UNN with reference to the X-account McDonald's.

"On April 26, disinformation about the possible return of McDonald's to Russia began to spread online, which was caused by a wave of publications in the Russian media about the filing by the McDonald's Corporation of an application for re-registration of trademarks in Russia in December 2024," the company said in a statement.

It is noted that intellectual property is "one of the most valuable assets" of the company, and therefore McDonald's regularly renews the ownership of its trademarks around the world.

Even in those countries where the company does not conduct any activities. We do this to protect our brand and prevent third-party businesses or individuals, including in Russia, from using our trademarks for their own benefit. - the company emphasized.

McDonald's also noted that their position is "clear and remains unchanged."

"McDonald's was one of the first international businesses to condemn Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine and left the Russian market, announcing the sale of the chain in May 2022. This decision is a testament to the company's values, and we remain true to these values," the company added.

