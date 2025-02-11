Dynamo Kyiv players fall ill during training camp in Turkey: game with Romanians canceled

The Romanian football team Chixereda Mercuria Chuc announced the cancellation of the match with Dynamo Kyiv due to the illness of Ukrainians.

Writes UNN with a link to the official page of the Romanian team.

After a well-deserved day of rest and two training sessions on Monday, our Ligue 2 team is already preparing for Tuesday's match against Veres Rivne. Although we were originally scheduled to play Dynamo Kyiv on Tuesday, the Ukrainian champions canceled the match, citing viral infections that have significantly affected their team - The press service of the Chixereda Mercury Chuk FC reported.

Recall

