Opportunity to break away from "Shakhtar" and the capital derby: announcement of the 25th round of the UPL

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread
05:00 AM • 18898 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 34938 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 101274 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 74295 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 81275 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

April 17, 01:01 PM • 79076 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 17, 12:16 PM • 64102 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

April 17, 11:35 AM • 54334 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
April 17, 09:48 AM • 56243 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 58465 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from “gray” Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+16°
3.9m/s
45%
A record herd of red deer has been recorded in the Chernobyl Reserve: photo

April 17, 09:40 PM • 16994 views

The occupiers have blocked traffic on the Crimean bridge: what is known

12:38 AM • 18299 views

Macron announced a new round of negotiations to end the war in Ukraine

01:13 AM • 20782 views

Missile strike on Kharkiv: hit in a multi-story building, people under the rubble

02:32 AM • 19649 views

In Kharkiv, there are already more than fifty victims, 4 are in serious condition: new details of the missile strike on the city

04:28 AM • 20115 views
Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

05:00 AM • 18908 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

April 17, 03:30 PM • 101293 views

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

April 17, 01:35 PM • 75901 views

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

April 17, 12:47 PM • 89849 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War
Exclusive

April 17, 05:54 AM • 128532 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Emmanuel Macron

Andriy Yermak

Rustem Umerov

Ukraine

United States

Paris

Kyiv

Kharkiv

The Star Wars film starring Ryan Gosling has a title and release date

05:50 AM • 100 views

Scientists have unraveled the mystery of the disappearance of carbonaceous meteorites during their plunge into the Earth's atmosphere

April 17, 06:27 PM • 14455 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 27752 views

"The Long Lolita Phase": Natalie Portman talks about sexualization in childhood during filming in Hollywood

April 17, 09:32 AM • 31361 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 125703 views
MIM-104 Patriot

Kalibr (missile family)

Shahed-136

ATACMS

Telegram

Opportunity to break away from "Shakhtar" and the capital derby: announcement of the 25th round of the UPL

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152 views

In the 25th round of the UPL, "Oleksandria" will try to break away from "Shakhtar", and "Vorskla" will try to get out of the relegation zone. In the evening, "Dynamo" and "Obolon" will meet in the capital derby.

Opportunity to break away from "Shakhtar" and the capital derby: announcement of the 25th round of the UPL

Today, April 18, the first matches of the Ukrainian Premier League will take place. "Oleksandriya" in the match against "Vorskla" will try to break away from "Shakhtar" in the table, and in turn, the Poltava team will try to "get out" of the relegation zone. In the evening, fans will be waiting for the capital derby, in which "Dynamo" and "Obolon" will meet, writes UNN

Trying to break away from "Shakhtar" and not fall to the bottom 

The first match of the 25th round of the UPL will be opened in Poltava, where the local "Vorskla" will be visited by "Oleksandriya" from Kirovohrad region. Both teams are not in the best moral condition approaching the face-to-face match. Poltava residents have lost their last three matches, which spoiled their tournament position, dropping to 14th place. 

"Oleksandriya" in the last round could not beat "Rukh", which undermined its chances of fighting in the top three. And "Shakhtar" "breathes down its back", beating "Kryvbas", and now lags behind Ruslan Rotan's wards by only one point. 

Air raid alerts and an unawarded penalty: “Shakhtar” beat “Kryvbas” in the match of the 5th round of the UPL16.04.25, 16:41 • 5230 views

In the first round, "Oleksandriya" minimally defeated "Vorskla" at home - 1:0. Bookmakers give preference to "Oleksandriya", although insignificant - the coefficient for victory is 2.2. The victory of "Vorskla" is given 3.6, and a draw - 3.2. The start of the match is scheduled for Friday, April 18, at 13:00. 

It should be noted that both teams lost key players before the match - defender Camposh will not play for "Oleksandriya" due to an accumulation of yellow cards, and midfielder Anton Salabay will not play for "Vorskla" due to a knee injury. 

"Oleksandriya" - "Vorskla" in the first round of the UPL 

Capital derby 

In the second match of Friday, the capital derby will please the audience. At 18:00, the capital's "Dynamo" and "Obolon" will meet at the Valery Lobanovsky Stadium. The teams perform different tasks in the standings. "Dynamo" aims to win the championship, gaining a powerful pace (in the last three matches, confident victories 2:0). 

"Obolon" is desperately fighting for survival, although it is not yet in the relegation zone. The team is in 12th place in the standings, although the gap to the relegation zone is only two points. 

In the first round, "Dynamo" defeated "Obolon" 5:1 away, so bookmakers do not think that "Obolon" can create problems for "Dynamo". The coefficient for Dynamo's victory is 1.2, and for Obolon's victory - 11. 

"Obolon" approaches the match without losses, but "white and blue" lost two key players. Denys Popov, who received a red card in the match against "Kryvbas", and Volodymyr Brazhko due to an accumulation of yellow cards will not help. Also, the participation of extreme defender Oleksandr Tymchyk, who was injured, is questionable. 

However, there is also good news for Dynamo fans. Captain Vitaliy Buyalskyi extended his contract for another two years - until the summer of 2027. 

In addition, winger Andriy Yarmolenko, who scored his 112th goal in the UPL in the match against Kryvbas, will try to catch up with Maksym Shatskikh in the ranking of the best scorers of all time in the UPL. Currently, the record belongs to Shatskikh, who has 124 goals. 

"Obolon" - "Dynamo" in the first round 

Both matches can be watched on UPL TB on OTT platforms Megogo and Kyivstar TB. Also, the match "Dynamo" - "Obolon" will also be shown separately by the 2+2 TV channel. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

FC Shakhtar Donetsk
FC Dynamo Kyiv
Ukraine
Poltava
Kyiv
