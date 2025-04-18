Opportunity to break away from "Shakhtar" and the capital derby: announcement of the 25th round of the UPL

Today, April 18, the first matches of the Ukrainian Premier League will take place. "Oleksandriya" in the match against "Vorskla" will try to break away from "Shakhtar" in the table, and in turn, the Poltava team will try to "get out" of the relegation zone. In the evening, fans will be waiting for the capital derby, in which "Dynamo" and "Obolon" will meet, writes UNN.

Trying to break away from "Shakhtar" and not fall to the bottom

The first match of the 25th round of the UPL will be opened in Poltava, where the local "Vorskla" will be visited by "Oleksandriya" from Kirovohrad region. Both teams are not in the best moral condition approaching the face-to-face match. Poltava residents have lost their last three matches, which spoiled their tournament position, dropping to 14th place.

"Oleksandriya" in the last round could not beat "Rukh", which undermined its chances of fighting in the top three. And "Shakhtar" "breathes down its back", beating "Kryvbas", and now lags behind Ruslan Rotan's wards by only one point.

Air raid alerts and an unawarded penalty: "Shakhtar" beat "Kryvbas" in the match of the 5th round of the UPL

In the first round, "Oleksandriya" minimally defeated "Vorskla" at home - 1:0. Bookmakers give preference to "Oleksandriya", although insignificant - the coefficient for victory is 2.2. The victory of "Vorskla" is given 3.6, and a draw - 3.2. The start of the match is scheduled for Friday, April 18, at 13:00.

It should be noted that both teams lost key players before the match - defender Camposh will not play for "Oleksandriya" due to an accumulation of yellow cards, and midfielder Anton Salabay will not play for "Vorskla" due to a knee injury.

Capital derby

In the second match of Friday, the capital derby will please the audience. At 18:00, the capital's "Dynamo" and "Obolon" will meet at the Valery Lobanovsky Stadium. The teams perform different tasks in the standings. "Dynamo" aims to win the championship, gaining a powerful pace (in the last three matches, confident victories 2:0).

"Obolon" is desperately fighting for survival, although it is not yet in the relegation zone. The team is in 12th place in the standings, although the gap to the relegation zone is only two points.

In the first round, "Dynamo" defeated "Obolon" 5:1 away, so bookmakers do not think that "Obolon" can create problems for "Dynamo". The coefficient for Dynamo's victory is 1.2, and for Obolon's victory - 11.

"Obolon" approaches the match without losses, but "white and blue" lost two key players. Denys Popov, who received a red card in the match against "Kryvbas", and Volodymyr Brazhko due to an accumulation of yellow cards will not help. Also, the participation of extreme defender Oleksandr Tymchyk, who was injured, is questionable.

However, there is also good news for Dynamo fans. Captain Vitaliy Buyalskyi extended his contract for another two years - until the summer of 2027.

In addition, winger Andriy Yarmolenko, who scored his 112th goal in the UPL in the match against Kryvbas, will try to catch up with Maksym Shatskikh in the ranking of the best scorers of all time in the UPL. Currently, the record belongs to Shatskikh, who has 124 goals.

Both matches can be watched on UPL TB on OTT platforms Megogo and Kyivstar TB. Also, the match "Dynamo" - "Obolon" will also be shown separately by the 2+2 TV channel.