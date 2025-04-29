$41.740.01
Final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: Time and place of the match determined

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4466 views

The Ukrainian Cup match between "Shakhtar" and "Dynamo" will take place on May 14 at 18:30 at the "Central Stadium" in Zhytomyr. The city will host the final of the tournament for the first time.

Final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: Time and place of the match determined

The Directorate for the Ukrainian Football Cup has scheduled the match for the trophy between Donetsk Shakhtar and Kyiv Dynamo at the Central Stadium in Zhytomyr for 18:30 on May 14. This was reported by the press service of the Ukrainian Football Association, UNN reports.

The Directorate for the Vbet Ukrainian Cup season 2024/2025 has determined the start time of the final match of the tournament "Shakhtar" (Donetsk) - "Dynamo" (Kyiv). The match in Zhytomyr at the "Central Stadium" will start on May 14 at 18:30 

- the statement reads.

It is noted that the "Central Stadium" in Zhytomyr will host the decisive match for the Ukrainian Cup for the first time, which is the 32nd in history.

Prior to this, similar matches were held in nine cities of Ukraine, most of them in Kyiv at the NSC "Olimpiyskiy" (18 times), Kharkiv at the "Metalist" stadium (5 times) and Dnipro at the "Dnipro-arena" stadium (2 times).

Addition

Earlier, UNN reported that Kyiv "Dynamo", which defeated Chernivtsi "Bukovyna" in the semi-finals of the Ukrainian Football Cup, will meet Donetsk "Shakhtar" in the Cup final, who minimally defeated "Polissya".

On Sunday, April 27, Donetsk "Shakhtar" and Kyiv "Dynamo" played a match as part of the 26th round of the Ukrainian Premier League - it ended in a draw with a score of 2:2.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
FC Shakhtar Donetsk
FC Dynamo Kyiv
Ukraine
Kyiv
