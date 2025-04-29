Final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: Time and place of the match determined

The Directorate for the Ukrainian Football Cup has scheduled the match for the trophy between Donetsk Shakhtar and Kyiv Dynamo at the Central Stadium in Zhytomyr for 18:30 on May 14. This was reported by the press service of the Ukrainian Football Association, UNN reports.

It is noted that the "Central Stadium" in Zhytomyr will host the decisive match for the Ukrainian Cup for the first time, which is the 32nd in history.

Prior to this, similar matches were held in nine cities of Ukraine, most of them in Kyiv at the NSC "Olimpiyskiy" (18 times), Kharkiv at the "Metalist" stadium (5 times) and Dnipro at the "Dnipro-arena" stadium (2 times).

Earlier, UNN reported that Kyiv "Dynamo", which defeated Chernivtsi "Bukovyna" in the semi-finals of the Ukrainian Football Cup, will meet Donetsk "Shakhtar" in the Cup final, who minimally defeated "Polissya".

On Sunday, April 27, Donetsk "Shakhtar" and Kyiv "Dynamo" played a match as part of the 26th round of the Ukrainian Premier League - it ended in a draw with a score of 2:2.