In the past 24 hours, on April 30, Russian troops lost 1,230 soldiers and 45 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 05.01.25 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 953,190 (+1230) people eliminated

tanks ‒ 10,732 (+3)

combat armored vehicles ‒ 22,364 (+11)

artillery systems ‒ 27,136 (+45)

MLRS ‒ 1375 (+1)

air defense equipment ‒ 1148 (+2)

aircraft ‒ 370 (0)

helicopters ‒ 335 (0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 34,401 (+112)

cruise missiles ‒ 3196 (0)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

vehicles and tankers ‒ 46,750 (+139)

special equipment ‒ 3869 (+9)

Data is being updated.

On April 28, the Russian army overcame another psychological mark in terms of losses in the war in Ukraine. The number of dead occupiers exceeded 950,000 people.