Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1
Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Agreement between Washington and Kyiv: reaction of the US Treasury Secretary has appeared

Night drone attack on Odesa: details became known

Investment Agreement between Ukraine and the USA: Svyrydenko spoke about the main provisions of the document

Peskov called on Russians to be proud of propagandists fighting against Ukraine in the information space

Enemy losses: in a day, Ukrainian defenders destroyed more than 1230 occupiers and 45 artillery systems

Enemy losses: in a day, Ukrainian defenders destroyed more than 1230 occupiers and 45 artillery systems

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on April 30, the Russian army lost 1,230 soldiers and 45 artillery systems. The total number of losses exceeded 953,000.

Enemy losses: in a day, Ukrainian defenders destroyed more than 1230 occupiers and 45 artillery systems

In the past 24 hours, on April 30, Russian troops lost 1,230 soldiers and 45 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 05.01.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 953,190 (+1230) people eliminated
    • tanks ‒ 10,732 (+3)
      • combat armored vehicles ‒ 22,364 (+11)
        • artillery systems ‒ 27,136 (+45)
          • MLRS ‒ 1375 (+1)
            • air defense equipment ‒ 1148 (+2)
              • aircraft ‒ 370 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 335 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 34,401 (+112)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3196 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • vehicles and tankers ‒ 46,750 (+139)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3869 (+9)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              On April 28, the Russian army overcame another psychological mark in terms of losses in the war in Ukraine. The number of dead occupiers exceeded 950,000 people.

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine
